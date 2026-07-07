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Sonny can shine for Romford backers
SKYLARS SONNY has performed well in recent weeks at Romford and can strike again this evening at 6.37, live on PGR.
Katie O’Flaherty’s speedster can race into an early lead and dominate his A4 rivals.
In the S1 finale at 9.46, Martyn Wiley’s Coronation Cup semi-finalist Unmistakeable is banker material, taking a huge drop in class over 575m.
He races from trap five with a vacant box on his inside, and can take control with a lap to go.
At Dunstall Park, Kate Harrison’s Swift Wife can power home against A5 opposition at 6.42.
With little early speed on offer from her rivals, she can race handily before asserting late.
Rob Short’s early pacer Tinnaban Taylor can zip clear over 480m in an A5 at 7.33 to make all.
Best bets
Skylars Sonny
T2 Romford 6.37
1pt win
Swift Wife
T6 Dunstall Park 6.42
1pt win
Tinnaban Taylor
T5 Dunstall Park 7.33
1pt win
Unmistakeable
T5 Romford 9.46
1pt win
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Published on inGreyhounds
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