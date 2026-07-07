Sonny can shine for Romford backers

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SKYLARS SONNY has performed well in recent weeks at Romford and can strike again this evening at 6.37, live on PGR.

Katie O’Flaherty’s speedster can race into an early lead and dominate his A4 rivals.

In the S1 finale at 9.46, Martyn Wiley’s Coronation Cup semi-finalist Unmistakeable is banker material, taking a huge drop in class over 575m.

He races from trap five with a vacant box on his inside, and can take control with a lap to go.

At Dunstall Park, Kate Harrison’s Swift Wife can power home against A5 opposition at 6.42.

With little early speed on offer from her rivals, she can race handily before asserting late.

Rob Short’s early pacer Tinnaban Taylor can zip clear over 480m in an A5 at 7.33 to make all.

Best bets

Skylars Sonny

T2 Romford 6.37

1pt win

Swift Wife

T6 Dunstall Park 6.42

1pt win

Tinnaban Taylor

T5 Dunstall Park 7.33

1pt win

Unmistakeable

T5 Romford 9.46

1pt win

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