Sonia to show her class at Towcester

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ESSJAY SONIA drops from open class to S1 for a Towcester 712m affair tonight, and is expected to take advantage of the easier opening at 7.33, live on PGR.

Frank Gray’s bitch never got into the hunt last time but should be able to turn much closer against just three rivals over the six-bend trip this time.

She is no powerhouse but does stay reasonably well and might even nip clear early if she gets her act together from the boxes.

Romeo Tomatin showed a decent turn of early speed to make all in an A2 on his last start and can confirm the form of that outing with Salacres Awry when they meet in another A2 over 500m at 8.41.

Laurence Tuffin’s dog started well and certainly got the run of the race whereas Salacres Awry did not, but if he comes away as well again he is fancied to again scoot round with what can prove a decisive lead.

Tuffin’s Fabulous Rey was really game off the front when springing a 6-1 surprise in an A4 on his last outing and looks another who can confirm recent form with a couple of rivals in the same grade at 9.16.

Trumpers Derek pushed the pup all the way last week but she would not give way and kept going all the way to the line to hold him by half a length, while Salacres Prodigy never got going after a slow start.

With improvement likely as a November 24 whelp, Fabulous Rey is fancied to again get round in front and keep finding extra.

At Sunderland, Cloncunny Black returns to four-bend action for an A1 over 450m at 7.11 and is set to make it a successful step back up from sprinting.

Mark Bulmer’s dog does not get the trip at top pace but is a tough one to pass when getting ahead and none of this evening’s rivals are particularly strong-running sorts.

If he is awake at the boxes, he is taken to grab the early lead and see them all off.

Best bets

Cloncunny Black

T5 Sunderland 7.11

1pt win

Essjay Sonia

T6 Towcester 7.33

1pt win

Romeo Tomatin

T5 Towcester 8.41

1pt win

Fabulous Rey

T2 Towcester 9.16

1pt win

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