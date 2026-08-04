Solution to have all the answers again

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ANOTHER SOLUTION landed his first four-bend open in style at Romford on Friday and can strike while the iron is hot in an A1 over 400m there tonight, live on PGR at 8.01.

Dave Lee’s dog gave a start and a beating to an in-form Tinks Jester last week, running a fine opening bend and then pulling away late to clock 24.03sec.

There are some useful earlybirds in the field, with Stormy Pat in particular well capable of a rapid break, but if he comes away well and turns handy, the improving Another Solution can again overpower his field.

Zinedine Zedog is on the other end of the spectrum as she has been on a downward spiral. However, an appearance in an A3 at 7.44 offers a chance for Paul Burr’s bitch to get back to winning ways.

She has been moderate at best in recent races, but a 24.07sec effort when second in an open last month preceded A1 and A2 defeats, and she has a decent chance of nipping clear against tonight’s rivals. If she does, a bounce-back is on the cards.

Zenith Zaza has hit a run of form that has propelled her from A6 in the middle of last month to A1 at 9.11 and she might well be up to the task. Dave Mullins’ bitch left A2 rivals in her wake the other day and if she again pings out can make all.

At Dunstall Park, Wonka might have got in lightly in an A4 over the 480m at 9.11.

Kate Harrison’s dog was a top heat performer at Oxford and hosed up in 28.80sec in an A2 here at the end of April. He has been off the track since May, so will probably be below par – as a 29.32sec latest trial suggests – but even minor improvement on his workout will bring him into the picture.

Best bets

Zinedine Zedog

T4 Romford 7.44

1pt win

Another Solution

T6 Romford 8.01

1pt win

Wonka

T1 Dunstall Park 8.41

1pt win

Zenith Zaza

T6 Romford 9.11

1pt win

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