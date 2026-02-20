Solo should turn things around

LUCK may have deserted Liam Dowling in the draw for tonight’s Tote Gold Cup semis at Shelbourne, with all three of his hopefuls in the first at 8.32, but he should still be well represented in next week’s €16,000 final.

His Kingdom Derby hero Solo And Go is fancied to turn the tables from last week on kennelmate Ballymac Siun, while it would be no shock should Dowling’s Ballymac Stud split the pair in the battle for places.

The second semi at 8.48 is competitive, with the vote going to Brendan O’Shea’s Crossfield Matt in what should be an early battle with Graham Holland’s in-form Swords Style.

