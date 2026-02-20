Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Greyhounds

Solo should turn things around

Liam Dowling has a strong hand in the first Tote Gold Cup semi at Shelbourne
Liam Dowling has a strong hand in the first Tote Gold Cup semi at Shelbourne Credit: Steve Nash

LUCK may have deserted Liam Dowling in the draw for tonight’s Tote Gold Cup semis at Shelbourne, with all three of his hopefuls in the first at 8.32, but he should still be well represented in next week’s €16,000 final.

His Kingdom Derby hero Solo And Go is fancied to turn the tables from last week on kennelmate Ballymac Siun, while it would be no shock should Dowling’s Ballymac Stud split the pair in the battle for places.

The second semi at 8.48 is competitive, with the vote going to Brendan O’Shea’s Crossfield Matt in what should be an early battle with Graham Holland’s in-form Swords Style. 

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
RP Greyhounds

Published on inGreyhounds

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGreyhounds
more inGreyhounds