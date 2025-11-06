Solid Steel can kick off Classic tilt in usual style

ROMEO STEEL, chasing a third consecutive Category One title, can kick off his Premier Greyhound Racing Classic campaign at Sunderland tonight with another fine front-running performance in heat two at 7.59, live on PGR (digital only).

The Patrick Janssens-trained speedster thrived at Yarmouth during the East Anglian Derby with the long run to the opening bend playing to his strengths, and the Wearside venue offers up exactly the same over its 450m trip.

Blessed with huge early speed, he can take control at the turn and will prove tough to beat in the event.

Peter Harnden’s well-drawn and talented Salacres Senan faces the tough task of trying to hold the ante-post jolly to the opening bend but remains a threat. However, the Dave Mullins-trained Santas Amigo has some huge recent trial clocks on his card and will be staying on strongly, so is preferred for the forecast.

Nathan Hunt’s lightly raced Meenagh Minsk performed well in Ireland before changing hands and showed up well last month at Dunstall Park during the PGR Oaks.

Flanked by two inconsistent starters in a competitive opening heat at 7.41, she has a great chance to cut loose but will need to do so with classy rivals such as Esther Driver’s Derby semi-finalist No Better Feelin among the opposition.

BresBet Steel City Cup finalist Bouncing Monarch made full use of his inside draw in a trial stake last week and is capable of a brighter start so could be a spot of value switching to a middle draw in heat three at 8.17.

Dave Fradgley’s earlybird will need to be on his toes to clear inside Cunnigar Yousir and Carrick Fergie at the bend, but has the necessary fast start in his locker.

Heat four at 8.37 is the most interesting race of the card with scopey and exciting duo Droopys Sort and Slingshot Gazza both featuring.

Preference, though, is for Kevin Boon’s Bockos Buster who reached the East Anglian Derby final at Yarmouth and performed well over two bends during the recent Scurry Gold Cup at Dunstall Park.

He bizarrely trialled over course and distance last weekend out of trap one, but is better housed this evening in three and the switch can prompt a slick start.

Slingshot Poppy, having produced a series of sensational trials at Newcastle and Sunderland, is rightly second favourite in the outright market and Brian Fairbairn’s bitch can show why in heat five at 8.56.

Capable of a flashy exit and possessing enormous acceleration into the corner, track and trip are perfect for the bitch. She marched unbeaten through the Arc Puppy Trophy over course and distance earlier this year and can maintain her unbeaten record in Britain.

Ted Soppitt’s Sunnyside Gurkha has landed in one of the softer qualifiers in heat six at 9.14 and will prove tough to beat.

Boasting plenty of winning form at the north-east venue, another dominant display is expected from him.

Fizz set to sparkle again at Romford

UNDERGROUND FIZZ made a seamless transition to six bends last week at Romford in a heat of the 500 Maiden Stayers and can follow up with another dominant display in tonight’s final at 9.11, live on PGR, writes Dave Clark.

Paul Young’s well-regarded bitch can again pop out and take control at the opening turn before burning off her rivals to make all over the 575m trip.

With very little early speed on her inside, the coast is clear for the improving two-year-old and she is the best bet among the seven opens at Romford this evening.

The open-race action gets under way at 7.27 with a moderate maiden over 400m in which Paul Burr’s in-form and well-drawn railer Bacon Burrger is worth taking a chance on from trap one after smart A3 and A2 successes.

Heats of the 500 Standard Trophy follow and Young’s hat-trick seeking Yahoo Mareike is hard to oppose from trap one in the opener at 7.44. Kennelmate Bombay Buck is a danger but he is drawn too far out in six and may encounter traffic problems early on.

The John Mullins-trained Ted On Fire, who sparkled during the Guys & Dolls over course and distance last month, is a strong pick for heat two at 8.01. He can get first run on well-drawn wide Whitewood Lenny.

Another Yarmouth raider, Ballymac Nova, has become the standing dish over 750m at London Road and can confirm supremacy over his rivals at 8.54.

The Pam Cross-trained stayer would prefer a pitch closer to the rail but can bide his time before mowing down his rivals on the second circuit.

Maxine Locke’s Droopys Rosie returned to winning ways in good style last time out and can follow up with another dominant display over 575m in the finale at 9.46.

The powerful Whitewood Libre will be motoring home and is one to ponder for the forecast but is slow to go, and Locke’s speedy stayer can take control at the first turn before drawing clear.

There are six opens at Dunstall Park’s PGR meeting, with the first appealing wager being Kim Billingham-Hine’s Magical Luna at 7.56.

A classy sort with smart form on her card over six and eight bends, she can navigate across to the rail in her own time before pouncing late to score over 660m.

Brian Thompson’s Paradise Sky is taking an enormous drop in class at 8.13 and is banker material to land the Arc Standard over 480m at a short price.

Towcester handler Frank Gray travels to Wolverhampton with a couple of live chances with good draws.

His Makeit Nissan (8.47) and Makeit River (9.23) are both fancied to make all from one over 270m and 480m respectively.

Open Check nap

Romeo Steel

7.59 Sunderland

TV Hot Hounds

Ted On Fire

T5 Romford 8.01

1pt win

Makeit Nissan

T1 Dunstall Park 8.47

1pt win

Slingshot Poppy

T4 Sunderland 8.56

1pt win

Underground Fizz

T3 Romford 9.11

1pt win

