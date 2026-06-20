So Its Strate the value bet in Three Steps To Victory

SO ITS STRATE is a live local chance at a big price in this year’s Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory, which kicks off at Sheffield this afternoon.

The tri-distance contest features 480m heats, 500m semi-finals, and a 660m final for the £10,000 first prize.

Lisa Stephenson’s lightly raced tracker has caught the eye twice in defeat on his last two starts over 480m and has the scope to be a smart performer.

Layers have overlooked his potential, and the big prices are worth playing for each-way punters.

Diane Henry won this event with Savana Eruption in 2021 and her in-form Grouchos Cossie appeals most from the runners near the top of the market.

A powerful tracker who has won his last four starts at the Owlerton Stadium. He is a litter brother to Derby finalists Ballymac Duffle and Ballymac Ralf and a smart two-year-old open to further improvement.

Recommendations

So Its Strate

2pts each-way 50-1 Betfair/Paddy Power

Grouchos Cossie

2pts each-way 12-1 generally

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