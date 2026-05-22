Smyth returns to sport with Arc

IAN SMYTH, the former Entain director of stadia who left the company in October 2022, was announced on Friday as head of greyhound operations by Arena Racing Company.

Smyth’s last post took in responsibility for the four Entain tracks at the time – Romford, Crayford (now closed), Hove and Monmore –and he will perform a similar role with Arc.

He will have full oversight of the company’s stadia at Central Park, Dunstall Park, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sunderland, and will deal with Arc partner tracks Kinsley, Sheffield, Towcester and Yarmouth.

He will report to Mark Kingston, Arc director of media technology and production, who said: “Ian has vast experience in operating greyhound stadia as well as a full understanding of the value of the sport to betting operators and more generally.

“We look forward to him joining later this year and further developing the greyhound racing at our venues.”

Smyth, who will work closely with the central Arc team including Dave Baldwin and Alex McTaggart, said: “I’m delighted to be coming back into greyhound racing with Arc. I’m very much looking forward to getting involved in contributing to the ongoing success of their tracks.”

Baldwin, currently Arc’s head of racing (greyhounds), remains in place and will report to Smyth.

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