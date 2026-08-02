Smokestack produces a bit of lightning to land the Sussex Cup

IT WAS five local runners against Romford’s Copney Queen in Saturday’s £10,000 Coral Sussex Cup final, and the youngest runner in the field, Smokestack Saxon, prevailed.

The Regency looked hers to lose for Droopys Flare, but the second Category One on the gala card looked wide open. However, it was effectively settled on the opening bend as Smokestack Saxon went up fast and kicked clear as the field bunched.

Still a pup, he came home three and a half lengths ahead of Copney Queen in 30.13sec (going -10) with Moving Force staying on for third.

He is trained by Jason Heath for the Smokestack Syndicate, a Bristol family group of Merv Tasker, John Tasker, Robin Whiteford and Tim Shepherd.

“We’ve been buying pups for years, this is our biggest win,” said a dazed Merv. “We bought him for a bargain €1,500 from Rachel Wheeler in Ireland who suggested Hove might suit. We then thought of Jason and approached him. Our name Smokestack comes from a Blues song – this feels like a dream.”

A beaming Heath said: “It was a step up in class and he lacked experience, but that also meant he had scope – and still has. He’s a lovely pup and the next step will be to give him a spin at Nottingham with a view to the Puppy Classic there.”

Smokestack Saxon had been cheered on by Heath kennel followers who told of snaffling 25-1 ante-post before the first round. Pricewise fans were happy too as they had been steered by Dave Clark towards 66-1 each-way about the runner-up Copney Queen.

Hove RM Rob Abrey said: “It had been a strong competition but it looked tonight whatever led would win. Smokestack Saxon has been coming to hand; his pace was decisive.”

A couple of earlier winners were attributed entirely to a trap one draw.

Avarua Lake, owned by Julian Buttrick, led home a kennel one-two for Richard Rees in the £3,000 Coral Sussex Cup sprint final over 285m. Avarua Lake was a 7-1 shot as kennelmate Shadow Storm, the GBGB Sprinter of the Year, went off the 10-11 favourite, but saw off his rival by half a length in 16.31sec.

Charlie Rees, son of the trainer, said simply: “Lake is a different dog in trap one.”

It was the same story earlier when Alien Chieftan (9-2) made all in the 500 Standard final in 29.42sec, with trainer Derek Knight noting: “His draw in one was decisive.”

Gav Nificent (29.32sec, night’s fastest over 500m) landed a quick puppy double, adding the £500 event to the £1,926 he won on Centenary Night the previous Friday at Dunstall Park.

His trainer, Paul Young, will mull over either the Puppy Classic at Nottingham or perhaps the all-aged Gold Cup at Monmore for the improving dog.

Fabulous Aria is Yarmouth Derby-bound for Patrick Janssens after going clear in the Sussex Cup consolation to win unchallenged in 30.26sec.

The Regency consolation was bitter-sweet for Belinda Green, whose Bombshell Bullet (42.59sec) held on in a bunched finish. Kennelmate Teddie (11-8f), however, came off sore after she had taken a fall, bringing down Droopys Rhona (reported as fine).

Rapido Benji kept on for June Harvey when narrowly making all in a bunched Brighton Pride 500. Bowmers Wildcat stood out here when donning a special rainbow jacket from trap six. Less than two lengths covered the field.

500m bitches’ opens went to Breffni Una (29.50sec for Jamie Kingsley) and Ballydoyle Eile (29.47sec for Dave Dark), while Gingers Shadow (29.73sec) made all for Patrick Browne in the 500m maiden.

Hove was pleased with a good crowd, some of whom had come on from Goodwood. Gary Bolton, stadia director for Entain, said: “Hove is running ahead of its targets; it’s also been pleasing to hear good customer feedback about the high quality of service from our staff.”

Before racing, Young’s Underground Gold ran a smooth 16.43sec sprint trial and will now have a spin at Nottingham in preparation for the £12,500 Arc Select Stakes, the one-off over 500m on Monday, August 31 which will also feature the £12,500 Puppy Classic final.

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