Smith hoping his quartet follow in family footsteps

DALTON SMITH is hoping four littermates will follow in the footsteps of their mother Mohican Tara and cause a few upsets in the BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park.

Mohican Tara caused one of the upsets of 2023 when beating the mighty Space Jet to win the Category One Diamond Stakes at Oxford for former trainer Sean McDonald, whose licence Smith has since taken over.

Eagles Ebz, Mohican Ruby, Mohican Bale and Mohican Hallie are in action tonight, and the local trainer is aiming for a big show. He said: “Ebz doesn’t have the best draw in six but the dog on his inside has some decent early, so in a perfect world we might be able to sweep around the outside.

“Mohican Ruby has really progressed in recent weeks and has been trapping well, the same applies to Mohican Bale who has settled nicely into the 480m trip after spending a bit of time sprinting and running over Nottingham’s 305m.

“I would’ve liked Mohican Hallie to be running from three or four, but you can’t have everything your way in open racing and she’s been posting some positive times lately. It’s fingers crossed for all of them.”

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