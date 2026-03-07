Slingshot launched into odds-on for Golden Sprint

SLINGSHOT POPPY is now odds-on for this year’s Coral Golden Sprint at Romford after a breathtaking display in the opening round on Friday night.

Brian Fairbairn’s ante-post favourite laid down an early marker and scorched the London Road sand in the opening heat, covering the 400-metre trip in 23.56sec – over two lengths quicker than anything else in the six qualifiers.

On safely landing back at Fairbairn’s Livingstone base at 6am yesterday morning, all was reported well with one of the sport’s brightest stars.

“She’s a great bitch and showed it on Friday night.

Both of our dogs who made the long journey down are understandably tired but travelled really well,” Fairbairn said.

“Our job now is to keep her right. I thought she’d improve on her trial, especially her trapping, which she did. She showed her speed and class; we’re delighted.”

Clocking a superb 3.57sec sectional en route to victory, the October 2023 whelp cruised home over seven lengths clear of local hope Droopys Will in second. She is now 8-11 with Coral and Ladbrokes for the £10,000 title ahead of Friday’s semi-finals.

Next quickest on the clock was Kevin Boon’s multiple big-race finalist Bockos Buster (below) (23.75sec) who made all in heat six, after the Craig Morris-trained Flashing Fender (23.77sec) had impressed by ­dominating throughout in the fifth eliminator.

BOCKOS BUSTER romps to a second fastest of round 23.75 (-10) in the concluding heat of the Coral Golden Sprint. Credit: Steve Nash

Sheffield raider Swift Hostile (23.33sec) had earlier dug deep to score for Rose Draper and Paul Young’s reserve Quinton Boy (23.34sec) narrowly scored in the second and third qualifiers.

Leading local hope Piemans Goalie (24.14sec) stuck on gamely to nail Funky Adz on the line in a thrilling heat four.

Roy Peckham’s Coral Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin (35.05sec) won nicely over 575m on the supporting card, local trainer Martyn Wiley also secured a double.

At Sunderland, Ted Soppitt’s Sunnyside Ted (15.49sec) dominated rivals in the Arc Sprint Trophy final over 261m, and Glenn Foot’s Parkview Sprite (27.00sec) performed best over 450m.

Trap draw: Coral Golden Sprint semi-finals (Romford, Friday)

SF1 (8.13) 1 Da Don, 2 Yahoo Mareike, 3 Droopys Will, 4 Flashing Fender (m), 5 Slingshot Poppy (m), 6 Broadway Steel (w).

SF2 (8.33) 1 Charlie Loves Me, 2 Quinton Boy, 3 Sehnsa Amigo, 4 Jacktavern Don (m), 5 Bockos Buster (m), 6 Uncle Ed (w).

SF3 (8.53) 1 Piemans Goalie, 2 Tally Ho Socks, 3 Swift Hostile, 4 Pro Parker (m), 5 Funky Adz (m), 6 Bombay Buck (m).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.