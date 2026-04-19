Slick Shazza shines in Belle semi-finals

AAYAMZA SHAZZA went quickest in the Coral Brighton Belle semi-finals at Hove on Saturday night, much to the delight of her owners after making a seamless jump up to all-aged company.

The Ladbrokes Puppy Derby third battled hard to qualify in her heat last week but flashed out and made all over the 515m this time around, clocking 30.06sec and beating Belinda Green’s PGR Oaks third Raebella Bullet by half a length.

Nigel Smith, head of the Aaymzaboys Syndicate, said of their John Mullins-trained winner: “She improved loads for her first look at Hove in the opening round. It’s a demanding trip and a big step up from the 480m at Monmore.

“We bought her out of Ireland intending to eventually race her over the 575m trip at Romford, but she has run really well so far in her short career and is already lining up in her second Category One final.

“There are a couple of new faces in the syndicate and we’re enjoying the ride. Obviously the favourite [Strike It Skye] will take some beating and is clear on the clock from her trial a few weeks ago. We’re happy with the draw in five as it looks likely Raebella Bullet will move inside from four.

“It’s just over a year since we last won a Category One with Aayamza Sydney in the 2025 Laurels and we’re looking forward to Saturday night.”

After campaigns at Monmore and Hove, the May 2024 whelp – who is the joint-youngest and most inexperienced in Saturday’s final – will be rested. Smith confirmed there is no intention of a Derby campaign, adding: “John asked if we were interested in the Derby and we’ve decided against it. She’s been busy for a few weeks now and will get a short break after the final. The aim will be a bitches’ race on Derby final night at Towcester.”

Just half a length separated all three semi-final winners, with the other two qualifiers both won in 30.10sec.

Strike It Skye landed the opener for champion trainer Mark Wallis, taking up the running out of the second bend and racing clear. She then came back to Seamus Cahill’s runner-up Blackstone Opera late on, scoring by just a length.

Local handler Belinda Green, who won this in 2023 with Betsys Bullet, will have two in the £10,000 decider after Coronation Cup third Teddie made all in the second semi, scoring by four lengths from Dave Lewis’s Alright Twinkle.

Heats of the Coral Sprint Trophy over 285m featured earlier on the card and saw wins for local runner Avarua Zlatan (16.38sec) for Richard Rees and the Wallis-trained Pavilion Team (16.17sec).

Three heats of the £5,000 Hove Puppy Cup over 500m followed, with Rick Holloway’s Rapido Benny (29.35sec) shading Paul Young’s Northern Puppy Derby semi-finalist, Jimmyjimmyjimmy (29.36sec), on the clock. Young also won the third heat with Droopys Sometime (29.57sec).

The Romford handler notched a treble on the night when his Vahbelle (29.70sec) scored in a 500m maiden.

It was also a fruitful night for Green, who sent out two other winners in 515m standard scorers Fantasy Alex (30.48sec) and Behemoth (30.14sec).

The winner-of-one contest over 500m saw June Harvey’s Blueisthecolour (29.78sec) spring a 16-1 shock by leading throughout.

Trap draws

Coral Sprint Trophy final: 1 Avarua Zlatan, 2 Beaming Isla, 3 Born Racer, 4 Newinn Souly, 5 Pavilion Team (m), 6 King Presley (w).

Hove Puppy Cup final: 1 Rapido Benny, 2 Jimmyjimmyjimmy, 3 Newinn Jolly, 4 Headford Lily (m), 5 Annadown Wendy (m), 6 Droopys Sometime (w).

Coral Brighton Belle final: 1 Teddie, 2 Blackstone Opera, 3 Strike It Skye, 4 Raebella Bullet, 5 Aayamza Shazza (m), 6 Alright Twinkle (w).

Tracton lands his Central Park treble

TRACTON STARBAR made it three on the spin at Central Park on Saturday night when taking the JenningsBet Maiden Sprint Trophy final over 277m, writes Dave Clark.

The talented local was quickly into stride and routed the opposition by over five lengths, clocking a slick 16.21sec for handler Mick Mavrias.

The September 2024 whelp was joint-quickest over two bends on the night and has now notched four wins from just six starts.

It was open-racing all the way in Kent and trainer Maxine Locke fared best, bagging a five-timer which kicked off in the opener with game 491m maiden winner Droopys Newline (29.65sec).

Maiden sprint winner Headford Cian (16.21sec) struck over 277m, before Bluejig Outlaw (40.26sec) impressed in his JenningsBet Stayers Trophy heat over 664m when seeing off Fabulous Heka.

Locke’s Droopys Dettori (29.33sec) and Abigails Cian (29.41sec) rounded off a superb night for the Romford handler – who is making the switch to Central Park with her graded runners – by landing two divisions of the standard over 491m.

The other staying heat went to 1-9 favourite Princess Matilda (40.66sec), who was made to work by local One More Tune and scored by a length.

Elsewhere on the card, Paul Donovan’s Thurlesbeg Pablo (16.24sec) extended his unbeaten record to four when scoring over 277m. There were also notable victories for Dave Lee’s Brunch Pal (28.92sec) and the Patrick Janssens-trained Slick Skylark (29.22sec) over 491m.

Janssens worked a couple of his kennel stars and likely Derby contenders before racing, with Romeo Tomcat (28.60sec) (-10) and Droopys Graph (16.26sec) (-5) trialling over 491m and 277m respectively.

At Yarmouth, Erica Samuels secured a double with Backing It Up (28.18sec, 462m) and Outdoor Cracker (40.75sec, 659m).

There were successes at Doncaster for Susan Watson’s Sandwood Gabby (29.34sec) and Samantha Lapidge’s Ballarue Rolo (27.54sec) in their respective Category Three finals over 483m and 450m.

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