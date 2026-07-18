Slick Sarah sets the Romford standard

HEADFORD SARAH, one of two winners on the card for trainer Maxine Locke, went quickest over Romford’s 400m course on Friday night.

Fifth in last week’s Guys & Dolls final over course and distance, Locke’s 4-5 favourite bounced back to land a one-off bitches’ contest in a swift 23.79sec (going normal for all), winning for the third time in her last four visits to the London Road circuit.

That run proved one spot faster than the 23.80sec effort later on the card from David Mullins’ Brindle Bully, who got the better of Paul Young’s Golden Sprint champion Bombay Buck when asserting at the third turn.

Locke’s double had been initiated by Newinn Jolie, who justified short odds to take the second heat of a maiden stayers’ competition, posting 35.97sec for the 575m distance when coming from off the pace.

Nathan Hunt, who also doubled on the night, won the three-runner first heat with Cascabel (35.69sec), while Rick Holloway’s Stormy Bluey sprang a 25-1 surprise to take heat three in 36.04sec.

Hunt’s Mad For Cash was fastest over the six-bend course with a 35.27sec effort in the finale, while Young’s Gudhand Ben was another to win well when taking a 400m one-off in 23.89sec.

There were also opens on Sunderland’s card, with three heats of the Arc 450 going the way of Tom Heilbron’s Five Ofa Kind (27.42sec, +10) and Dean Blackbird pair Anglesey Exile (27.34sec, +20) and Milestone Milo (27.72sec, +20).

Trap draws

Romford Friday Night Maiden Stayers final: 1 Cascabel, 2 Zenith Impact, 3 Newinn Jolie (m), 4 Drombeg Doro (m), 5 Queen Gracie (w), 6 Stormy Bluey (w).

Arc 450 final (Sunderland): 1 Anglesey Exile, 2 Milestone Milo (m), 3 Five Ofa Kind (m), 4 Slinky Dog Dash (m), 5 Romeo Dutch (m), 6 Romeo Victor (m).

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