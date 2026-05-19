Skin can win again for Dunstall Park backers

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SKIN FADE returned to winning ways in great style at Dunstall Park last time out and can follow up with another success this evening despite a lift in class to A2 at 8.41, live on PGR.

Ian Walker’s speedy railer has a great chance to cut loose up the rail and make all over the 480m standard trip.

In the race after at 8.59, Kate Harrison’s well-drawn powerhouse Mercia Hades can swoop late against A4 rivals and is a strong pick to deliver.

Graded action also comes from Romford this evening and early pace can win the race at 7.11 with the Dave Mullins-trained Zenith Zaza taken to make all the running over 400m from a favourable wide draw.

Kennelmate Pin Position stayed on well for third last time and can get back to winning ways from a useful inside draw at 7.44 by proving too strong for his A2 opposition.

Best bets

Zenith Zaza

T6 Romford 7.11

1pt win

Pin Position

T1 Romford 7.44

1pt win

Skin Fade

T2 Dunstall Park 8.41

1pt win

Mercia Hades

T1 Dunstall Park 8.59

1pt win

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