Shock death of Laurels ace Aladdin

Droopys Aladdin, the Laurels winner this year, died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on Monday.

Burton’s grandson George reported that their star died quickly around 7am after being let out into the paddocks.

The brilliant early pace of Droopys Aladdin earned him a place in the 2025 Derby quarter-finals and he was a constant threat at the highest level, almost poaching the Winter Derby final at Momore in February off the front before finally nailing a Category One title after a sensational battle against Romeo Steel in the Laurels decider at Dunstall Park in April.

He repeated his feat of qualifying for the Derby quarter-finals at Towcester this year, having made all to take a second-round heat.

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