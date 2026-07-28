Shadow tees up Puppy Classic attempt

ANNADOWN SHADOW went quickest over 500m in a trial session before racing at Nottingham on Monday night, with next month’s Arc Puppy Classic the plan for Sean Parker’s pup.

The Juvenile Classic and Gymcrack finalist clocked 29.85sec, while kennelmate Nicky Swithin posted 30.42sec. Sheffield handler Parker has high hopes for his youngster, and said: “We always felt Nottingham would suit him. He’s had a great education in good company at Sheffield and Towcester reaching two big finals there – he’s strong and I’ve been really impressed.

“Nicky Swithin is a nice young dog too, he was with Graham Holland in Ireland and we are hoping to have some fun with him.”

Kim Billingham-Hine’s Monmore Puppy Derby finalist Newinn Jolly (30.20sec) also trialled at Colwick Park. Meanwhile, Kevin Hutton has ruled out his promising youngster Magical Jason, who was earmarked for the £12,500 event but will now spend a short time sidelined.

Jackierua makes it four to bring up double for Gray

JACKIERUA extended his unbeaten record to four for handler Jason Gray at Nottingham on Monday night with a dominant display in the Arc 480m Maiden Trophy final.

Quickly into his stride, the September 2024 youngster took charge at the opening turn and drew clear, coming home over six lengths clear of Slick Senator in 28.89sec and justifying cramped odds well.

Local handler Gray bagged a double on the night when his Pimlico Princess (17.95sec) struck on the card in maiden sprint company over 305m.

Welsh trainer Rob Short also secured a win over two bends with his Tinnaban Taylor (18.64sec).

Belgian handler Patrick Janssens struck for the second week in a row at the track with his prolific Yahoo Megan (17.84sec) in a heat of a minor sprint competition and Phil Short’s Gallant Star (17.87sec) landed the other qualifier.

Other opens on the card were over 500m and won by Swift Kipper (30.23sec) and Lynnia Max (30.49sec) for Terry Munslow and Jill Llewellin.

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