Shadow puts sprint rivals in the shade at Towcester

SHADOW STORM, the brilliant 2025 Sprinter of the Year, underlined his class as he blasted clear to a 15.35sec win in the second semi of the Time Nutrition Sprint over Towcester’s 270m trip on Saturday night.

Slingshot Poppy, sent off odds-on after her record-breaking heat win, went up fast but was clipped from behind at the first turn and then struck into and was brought down. Reported later to have broken a dew claw, connections said she otherwise seemed fine.

Charlie Rees, son of winning trainer Richard, said: “He’s a champion and the sport’s Sprinter of the Year. Slingshot Poppy is a great bitch and got a rough ride but for ours to be second favourite somehow felt a little bit disrespectful.”

Lesleys Buddy, after leading early, just held off Kevin Boon’s odds-on Bockos Buster by a short-head in the first sprint semi in 15.57sec.

Paul Young, trainer of the winner, an August 24 pup, joked: “Thank goodness he’s got a long nose!”

Excited connections of Bockos Buster later had Bockos Diamond (a winner) and Bockos Gold (second) running in respective opens for Graham Holland at Shelbourne and Cork. That pair’s long-term target is the Irish Derby.

Alright Precious (5-1, 28.93sec) was soon clear in the opening semi to the 500m Greyhound Trader Stakes. Favourite This Approach was bumped and stumbled on the second turn while trap six runner Mystical Batman was hopelessly left. Shudacudawoulda and Rapido Benny were the other qualifiers.

Dave Lewis, the winning trainer, said: “She’s a September 24 pup and both improving and learning to trap. She cost us £8,000 from Towcester Sales here.”

Venetian Mick (5-2, 28.74sec) led early for Kevin Hutton in the second semi, with gallant Uncle Freddie showing good early off a moderate start, going down by two lengths. Ballymac Odin took third.

Delighted winning owner Graham Freeman had paid £11,000 in an online sale. “He’s a stayer who goes better when drawn in midfield, even though he’s a railer,” he grinned.

Saturday will see the final career race for Uncle Freddie, a Feb 2022 veteran.

Anglesey Milo (3-1, 28.90sec) was left clear of trouble after favourite Romeo Force moved off at the bend in the first semi of the Truframe Champion Stakes for British-breds.

Trainer Nathan Hunt said: “He was open to improvement as he hadn’t trialled here before the opening round, although 500m is a bit far. That said, he has a break in him - let’s hope he gets it when it matters in the final.”

Romeo Force ran on for second, with fast-starting Salacres Amara through in third.

Second-up Zappa (6-1 28.80sec) ran a cracker to catch fast-starting Fabulous Aria at the third bend in the second semi with Eagles Respect third. Six unseeded runners go into today’s draw for the final.

Darren Holmes, owner and assistant to winning trainer Carol Weatherall, said: “He started in graded sprints here so knows the track and comes home well. We’d prefer to avoid five or six in the draw; but he can handle himself.”

Droopys Flare (1-3F, 42.17sec) smoothly took the opening semi of the Greatbet Challenge Trophy over 712m after leading at the first. Bluejig Outlaw showed good speed and was beaten just over two lengths. Fabulous Heka took third.

John Stubbings, who owns the winner with trainer Sean Parker, said: “She’s something special, it’s hard to find staying races but she’s coming to hand again. After this it will be the Regency at Hove.” Her time was less than two lengths outside the 712m clock.

Vhagar (1-5F, 42.73sec), despite some crowding, took charge at halfway in the other semi after Chasing Larry had led. Unthinkable was third.

Emily Wallis, daughter of winning trainer Mark, said: “She was made to work really hard. It should be a good final, but she needs to come away.”

There was a tremendous battle in the opening semi of the four-runner PricedUp Derby Plate. Romeo Ability flew out from trap four and looked set for victory but Singalong Polly (11-8) came with a great run to get up by a neck in 28.59sec.

Cheered on by punters who had taken bigger prices off-course, her trainer Pat Buckley said: “I think everyone was on her! She’s a great tracker who stays.”

The other semi went to Esther Driver’s Ballymac Dave (5-1, 28.90sec) who got up close home to catch Droopys Trade by a half length, with Ballymac Blanco squeezing through in third.

Driver said: “He ran so well to swoop like that. It’s great to be coming back for the sport’s big night.”

Draws to be made on Monday

THE trap draws for all Saturday’s supporting finals and other races will be made on Monday, with supporting opens closing at noon (all winners £1,000 unless stated), writes Jim Cremin.

Also, from Monday and through to Sunday, the Greyhound Trader website will host an online auction to raise funds for greyhound welfare through the sale of four well-bred pups from Liam Dowling, the Dunphys Droopys Stud, the Matthews family and the Kennedys.

Livi Noble, who is overseeing this, stated she was delighted at the support from the top breeders involved as well as Nathan and James Corden, operators of greyhoundtrader.com.

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