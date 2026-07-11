Shadow can shine brightest in battle for Juvenile Classic

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ANNADOWN SHADOW can flash from the Towcester traps this afternoon and make all in this year’s £10,000 Betway Juvenile Classic final at 4.09, live on PGR.

Sean Parker’s precocious talent has managed to qualify for the 500m decider despite the hindrance of racing from trap one twice, and a switch to a middle draw in trap four today can prompt a slick exit.

He will need to be on his toes with his talented litter-brothers Arthur Bitter and Annadown Warrior flanking him, but we are yet to see the best from Parker’s pup. He adapted to the change of boxes from Doncaster to Towcester and his two runs at the Northamptonshire circuit should have him spot on.

Maxine Locke’s Annadown Warrior has been the favourite for the Category One event since the start and remains at the head of the market despite a semi-final defeat. He is a top-class tracker and will prove hard to beat if he brings his trapping boots and leads at the turn.

Paul Young’s Bowmers Buddy remains unbeaten in the event after heat and semi-final victories, but must now adapt to racing from trap one.

Six opens feature on a strong card with the top-class action kicking off over 460m at 2.54.

Kevin Hutton’s Start The Engine, who set a new best for the trip on Derby final night, is a prolific performer and a slick exit can enable him to take control at the opening corner.

He dead-heated with kennelmate Coppice Ferry last week and the pair clash again here, but the selection can gain first run and prove his superiority.

Hutton’s Jazzy Duke will have the inside racing line in the Betway Standard over 500m at 3.32 and gets the nod despite racing from trap one.

A flashy break is unlikely, but five railers feature and he has the speed to defend the rail.

A form reversal from seven days ago over 712m is fancied at 3.51, with the Patrick Janssens-trained Fabulous Heka taken to turn the tables on Hutton’s Tooreen Rose.

The British-bred stayer is capable of a better break and can take charge with a lap to go before going on to score.

Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen is better than recent form suggests and can get back to winning ways in the bitches’ contest over 500m at 4.47 for Young.

Later on the card, Michelle Brown’s Parkview Jack is a token selection in a tricky 460m maiden at 5.24.

Five opens also feature at Sheffield today, with Sean Davy’s Good Levi fancied to get favourite backers off to a good start over 280m at 2.29.

He impressed over course and distance on his debut last time and is an exciting youngster.

Diane Henry’s Betgoodwin Ben can open his account in the 500m maiden at 3.07, before Rose Draper’s promising Fawn Lantern can shed his maiden tag over 280m at 4.03.

Davy’s debutant Trewmunt Slippy (4.22) and Robert Holt’s returning Trickys Matilda (4.59) can strike gold in the other two opens over 280m and 660m respectively.

Open Check nap

Annadown Shadow

4.09 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Good Levi

T2 Sheffield 2.21

1pt win

Start The Engine

T2 Towcester 2.54

1pt win

Fabulous Heka

T2 Towcester 3.51

1pt win

Annadown Shadow

T4 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

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