Seal stunned as Rated runs riot for Young at Dunstall Park

IT WAS hardly unexpected, but a gasp went up from the crowd when Droopys Rated, the new staying sensation, proved the dominant winner on the night as he led in the marathon at Dunstall Park.

It was the first race staged over the 925m trip, but his 56.32sec time as he made all is now a track record that will take some beating.

Martin Seal, Dunstall Park’s racing manager, was in awe: “That’s the first time I’ve seen Droopys Rated in the flesh,” he said. “He was pulling Miriam’s arms out on parade. He got to the front [28.37sec sectional] and just kept pulling. He’s a freak.”

The dog is owned by Dave Cunningham, Kurn Rushen and trainer Paul Young, who said: “He has relentless all-round pace - he runs the others into the ground. We’ll keep him to eight bends, though they’re few and far between.

“I’m told the Ted Hegarty Marathon may return at Shelbourne – we’d certainly be interested.” It was his wife Miriam who paraded ‘Ted’. “He’s such a happy, strong and handsome dog,” she said.

Greenwell Gypsy might have been nearly 13 lengths adrift, but her connections were still pleased that she battled on late to take second.

Droopys Rated was completing a double after the Tony Head-owned Gav Nificent took the opener at 7-1 in 28.16sec. “We got first run over Annadown Warrior – that was the key,” he said.

Strike It Skye was laid out for the PGR 480m after winning the Derby consolation early last month. Sent off the 8-13 favourite, she was a popular winner of the last when battling hard to nab leader Holding Blaze on the line.

Seal added: “Strike It Skye had work to do off the second but she’s as brave as a lion. I’d persuaded Richie Taberner to seed Holding Blaze wide after last week’s effort and it nearly paid off.”

Mike Davis, the winner’s proud owner, said: “That was a special run from a special girl – a definite wow climax to a special centenary night. It’s not easy to come off the back here. She’ll return for the Oaks in October.”

Her trainer Mark Wallis added: “Runs like that underline what makes greyhound racing special – they are the stars, they create excitement.”

Reflecting on future targets, he mentioned that the resting Proper Heiress might bid for Nottingham’s Select Stakes at the end of August, while a longer term target is the Eclipse there.

Vhagar is to defend her Summer Stayers title at Monmore (630m, starts August 8). She kept on for second to Kevin Hutton’s Venetian Mick (8-1) who simply ran away with the Entain 660 after taking early charge. “He’s been a cracking little dog,” said winning owner Graham Freeman. “Yes, it’s a surprise, but he has been running well and is a great credit to Kevin and Donna [Witchells, partner].

Witchells added: “He always puts in a good shift, but needs to lead and this is the first time he’s won ‘something’. It’s a special moment.”

Incidentally, Freeman lives in Taunton. He was going straight home after racing – then coming back to Monmore to cheer on his runners there on Saturday.

Turnthemagicon (11-4J) got first run in the RCPA sprint to score in 15.60sec for Maxine Locke and the Pompey Ventures syndicate.

Tony Alexander, kennelhand and driver for Locke, said: “He’s had a few niggles, then went lame in the Derby. We knew he’d improve tonight and he’s done this nicely.”

Signet Nayla, the evens favourite, made it a double for team Hutton in the SIS British-bred, taking charge at the second in 28.17sec. Owner Mark Drake said: “She’s my heroine. She tries so hard every time and deserves this.”

We call her ‘naughty Nayla’ at home,” grinned Witchells, “but that’s unfair. She’s really ‘clever Nayla’ as she has a racing brain.”

Each of the six races was worth £1,926 with a handsome trophy and presentation jacket for the winner. Other runners received £192.60 each.

Seal concluded: “It’s gone off well and our entire team are all really pleased with the night’s racing.”

Davies celebrates 100 years of evolution of greyhound racing

FRIDAY saw Britain’s youngest greyhound racecourse, Dunstall Park, which opened less than a year ago in September 2025, celebrate the sport’s centenary by hosting a special six-race card.

Sir Philip Davies, chairman of the GBGB, welcomed sponsors and guests by describing how a century ago people had gathered at Belle Vue, Manchester, for something entirely new.

“No one knew what the future held,” he said. “No one knew whether it would last a year, a decade, or longer. But they knew excitement when they saw it. They knew excellence when it flashed past them. And they knew they had witnessed the beginning of something rather special.

“I wonder what those first spectators would make of tonight. I think they’d recognise more than we’d imagine. The anticipation before the traps open. The roar of the crowd. The conversations afterwards, when everyone is convinced they knew what was going to happen all along. Some things, thankfully, never change.”

Davies reflected that anniversaries have a habit of making us look backwards.

“Tonight, we certainly should, because 100 years was not built by one generation. It was built by thousands of people over many years. Thousands of owners who took a chance on a young dog. Thousands of trainers whose alarm clocks have rung before sunrise more times than they care to remember.

“Thousands of kennel staff who have devoted their lives to the care of these remarkable animals . . . officials, vets, track staff, volunteers . . . families whose names have become woven into the very fabric of our sport. They didn’t ask to be remembered. They simply loved what they did. And because they did, we are here tonight. I think that’s worth celebrating.

“You know, people sometimes ask me what makes greyhound racing different. They expect me to talk about speed . . . grace, power, athleticism. It lasts only seconds, but somehow it leaves a lasting impression.

“But I don’t believe speed is the secret of this sport. I believe the secret has always been its heart. Because wherever greyhound racing has flourished, communities have flourished with it. Friendships have been formed. Families have found a shared passion. Young people have discovered a vocation. Spectators have become lifelong friends. And of course, the dogs.

“The stars of every generation are magnificent competitors and gentle companions. If you’ve never owned a greyhound, let me reassure you – they spend 28 seconds convincing you they’re the fastest creature on Earth . . . and the rest of the day convincing you they are the laziest!”

He said history teaches that “nothing worth preserving stands still”, adding: “For 100 years, our sport has evolved. It has learned. It has improved. It has challenged itself to be better. That is our strength. Because excellence is never achieved by believing you’ve finished. It is achieved by believing tomorrow can always be better than today.”

Davies concluded by asking his listeners to think of the people who introduced them to greyhound racing: “Perhaps it was a parent. A grandparent, like mine. A friend, or a colleague? Someone who said: ‘come along – you’ll enjoy this.’ Most of us are here because someone opened the door for us. Perhaps our task, over the next 100 years, is simply to do the same for someone else.”

Blanning: not quite all right on the first night at Belle Vue

THE big night at Dunstall Park harked back to the first British meeting at Belle Vue, but it took Charles Blanning, the leading author and journalist, to explain that while much has stayed the same, some things were now very different from that opening night.

“Belle Vue had copied the American model very closely,” said Blanning. “The traps in 1926 had eight boxes, but they were short of dogs which might explain the seven-dog races they had on opening night!”

The UK, of course, quickly settled on six runners, albeit a shortage of greyhounds is now a recurring theme, a point picked up by one of the evening’s sponsors, JenningsBet.

Derek Somers, the firm’s retail performance manager, said: “Greyhound racing remains a massive over-the-counter product at all times, day and night, but perhaps there’s a tad too much product when you sometimes notice reduced fields. But I love the sport and we would seek to be even more involved if, for instance, there was a greater presence on the telly.”

Other familiar faces looked back on the 100-year milestone. The Walmsley bookmaking family stood at Belle Vue for many years.

Simon Walmsley is MD of the United Council of Racecourse Bookmakers. He said: “While it’s a monumental milestone for greyhound racing to have reached 100 years, particularly under the constant pressure of land values that stadia sit on and the demand for more and more housing.

“This is a bittersweet moment for all those who were connected to Belle Vue, once the spiritual home of greyhound racing. All of us from there have stories to tell, but they all came down to one thing, the love of the sport at our Manchester home.

“We fought a hard battle to stop the developers gaining full planning permission but with no help from those in a position to save the venue, it was soon over as Manchester City Council seemed keen to give the green light.

“We did request assistance from the Mayor, Andy Burnham, via our friend Lord Lipsey, but no such help was afforded so we were cut free to drift into the wilderness, sadly like so many other stadia up and down the country.

“There can be little doubt that more will be pondering what future lies ahead for their track when the offers come in for their valuable land.

“I hope for the sake of what’s left of our industry that a deal can be done to return to one media supplier. Less will mean more in the respect of more tracks surviving and quality content with six-runner races being the norm and marketing strategies that concentrate on bringing people back to race meetings to watch live greyhound racing once again.”

Bookmaker Richard Dunn was standing in the first-floor Sunbeam Suite which is now the main bar area for the track’s greyhound events. He said: “People who come do like it. Saturdays are busy.”

Jamie Crossfield of Entain is chairman of Premier Greyhound Racing, the joint venture between Arc and Entain, and he expressed his memories of the glory days.

He said: “You do reflect on the stars who first captivated you. I still fondly recall Scurlogue Champ, Ballyregan Bob and Yankee Express, and also going to Leicester track in the early 1980s. It’s a great privilege to be here tonight and long may this wonderful sport flourish.”

Ian Smyth, who is now director of greyhound operations for Arc, said: “It feels a really nice touch that a track that is so new has been chosen to help us celebrate what has got us here today. My personal early favourite was Some Picture, Charlie Lister’s 1997 Derby winner at Wimbledon and also a wonderful Select Stakes champion.”

Paul Witten of SIS said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be here at Dunstall Park to help celebrate this special and important occasion for greyhound racing. The sport does continue to evolve.”

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