Seal set for entry flood at Dunstall

DUNSTALL PARK racing manager Martin Seal is expecting the phones to get busy over the weekend and into Monday morning as the deadline approaches for trainers hoping to have runners on Friday’s Centenary Gala card.

The special fixture, to celebrate 100 years since the sport’s first official meeting at Belle Vue on July 24, 1926, sees the track host a six-race card, with entries closing at 11am on Monday morning.

Races comprise 480m standard, puppy and British-bred contests, a 270m sprint, 660m stayers’ race and a 925m marathon for which Paul Young’s supreme-distance superstar Droopys Rated is an intended entry.

Seal said on Saturday: “There’s good racing here tonight and we’ve plenty of dogs trialling over the weekend so I’m expecting the phones to get busy.

“We normally close our opens on a Tuesday but brought them forward a day as there may be a bit of discussion required to sort out some of the races.

“At present we’ve only had a couple of trainers put runners forward in Richie Taberner and Craig Morris, but that’s no doubt just the calm before the storm.”

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