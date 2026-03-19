Scottish MPs vote for greyhound racing ban

JUST 24 hours after the Welsh government voted to ban greyhound racing, Scotland followed suit when MSPs voted 70-27 in favour of the bill introduced by Green MSP Mark Ruskell, with 19 abstensions.

Unlike in Wales, where the ban is set to close Valley, there are no greyhound tracks remaining in Scotland, with independent Thornton, in Kirkcaldy, Fife, having closed last year. Speaking to the BBC, Thornton’s owner Paul Brignal, who shut the track last year citing concerns about the pending bill, said it was a “huge waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Conservative MSP Finlay Carson called the bill a “waste of precious parliamentary time”, with Labour’s Rhoda Grant agreeing that it “beggars belief” parliament found time to debate a bill that does “little or nothing” for greyhound safety.

GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “It is astounding and deeply disappointing that the Scottish parliament has decided to pass this. The bill is unevidenced, illogical and will help no one in Scotland – least of all greyhounds.

“In the final weeks before an important election, Scottish constituents will find it simply unbelievable that their representatives have wasted hours of precious parliamentary time introducing a law to ban something that does not even exist in their nation and which will have no impact at all on animal welfare.

“This decision should also act as a warning for all groups engaging with the Scottish government.

“Less than two years ago, the minister stated on the record that such a ban was not proportionate. Yet despite being repeatedly challenged by the convenor of the RAI [Rural Affairs and Islands] committee to provide evidence to support his change of position, he and his party have not only failed to do this, but also thrown their support behind Mark Ruskell MSP’s vanity bill.

“Other animal-use groups, from horseracing to agility and flyball, will be greatly concerned about the government’s decision to appease animal rights campaigners and will be rightly apprehensive as to which activities will inevitably be targeted next.”

The UK government says it has no plans to introduce a ban in England.

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