Scooby okay after Sussex Cup swerve

HOVE trainer Richard Rees has reported his star bitch Scooby The Lady in good shape despite being forced to sidestep the track’s Sussex Cup which starts on Saturday night.

The Derby semi-finalist has not run since narrowly shaded in a brilliant buckle with Mark Wallis’s Strike It Skye on final night at Towcester, and was being aimed at the 515m Category One event at her base track.

However, a minor niggle sustained in a recent two-bend trial prompted the decision to leave her off the entry list, with Rees saying: “It was nothing really, very minor, but we decided not to take the risk.

“She would have needed a four-bend trial really before going into the competition, and we just ran out of time so didn’t put her in.”

Connections will face another dilemma later in the year with Scooby The Lady as two potential targets clash, with dates for both the Kent Derby and Oaks set for October.

The bitch set a new best for 491m at Central Park in March when winning the Arc Kent Plate and Rees said: “She loves Central Park, her run through the Kent Plate earlier in the year showed that, but the Oaks is something you also have to consider with a bitch as good as her.

“I suppose it’s a nice problem to have and one we’ll all have to discuss at some point.”

The kennel’s star sprinter Shadow Storm is also reported to be in great shape after his odds-on defeat in Central Park’s Silver Salver final.

“He’s had a trial at Hove since and gone well. There’s a sprint competition coming up at Hove that he’ll run in,” Rees added.

“We’ve got Deadly Disco [Regency], Texas Jack and Avarua Zlatan [both Sussex Cup] in the heats on Saturday. They’re all fit and ready to go and hopefully will go well for us.”

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