Scooby looks set to skip clear in Produce

SCOOBY MARQUESS, a litter-sister of UK-based Category One winners Scooby The Lady and Scooby Diamond, can beat a bad draw and a good field to land tonight’s €20,000 National Produce Stakes final at Clonmel at 8.34, live on SIS.

Trained by Jennifer O’Donnell for English owner Steve Noble, Scooby Marquess has similar attributes to her big-race-winning siblings in that she is very much all-action from the start and another good break can see her clear from an unfamiliar trap five draw and take charge over the 525-yard course.

She has enjoyed some brilliant battles with Graham Holland’s Swords Diamond en route to tonight’s showdown, making him work hard for his win in the heats before turning the tables in the semi-finals courtesy of a smash break from trap four, and another swift exit can pave the way for glory.

Holland’s dog slightly missed the start last week but has real pace and power in his armoury and will almost certainly start favourite, but he must clear Paul Matthews’ prolific Firstpastthepost – a brother of Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie – on his inner, which is no gimme given how that rival has been starting.

If Swords Diamond fails to outgun the trap two-runner early, Scooby Marquess could once again be gone beyond recall to give O’Donnell a first victory in one of Ireland’s oldest competitions.

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