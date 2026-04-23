Scooby Diamond has a great chance to sparkle at Romford

SCOOBY DIAMOND is one of the star names on show this evening at Romford and the reigning Puppy Cup champion can make a winning return to London Road with a victory at 9.53, live on PGR.

Nathan Hunt’s speedster is having her first start over 400m since her Category One success in September. However, she has sharpened up nicely over two bends in recent weeks and fireworks are expected this evening.

There are two finals on the open-race card. Bradley Stowe’s Sehnsa Amigo is strongly favoured in the standard decider, also over 400m, at 8.53.

He dug deep to win well from trap one in his heat last week, but he can break better from a middle slot in trap three and is taken to make all.

Izzys Tenpin was fastest in last week’s Rosebowl heats and the Dave Mullins-trained stayer can score again in the 575m final at 9.13.

In-form Paul Young sends out Mahoonagh Hoffa over 225m in the 6.33 opener and he can get back to winning ways at a backable price in a wide-open contest.

Handler Tony Dean could enjoy a decent night with his duo False Strap (6.53) and Colrose Diva (7.13) fancied to win heats of a minor 400m maiden competition.

Other strong fancies on the card are the John Mullins-trained Aayamza Legend at 8.33 over 575m with a slow starter on his inside and Young’s hat-trick-seeking Bubbly Crusader (9.33) in the 400m standard.

Hunt’s Mad For Cash can cap what could be a good night for favourite backers in the 575m finale from a dream draw in trap one. She races on the inside of four middle seeds and can take charge at the opening bend.

There are also a handful of opens at Sunderland with Ted Soppitt’s Sunnyside Jayden appealing most from a favourable inside draw in the Arc 261m Trophy at 6.43.

Romford Betting (Coral/Ladbrokes)

6.33: 1 Getup Me Champ 5-1, 2 Miami Sapphire 13-2, 3 Mahoonagh Hoffa 9-2, 4 Topper Connor 5-2, 5 Jayar Rogue 12-1, 6 Uncle Ed 6-4.

6.53: 1 False Strap 6-4, 2 Velvet Rolo 9-4, 3 Don Cici 5-1, 4 Whisky On Fire 5-1, 5 Titanic Mary 16-1, 6 Tell On Olivia 6-1.

7.13: 1 Untold Ripple 6-1, 2 Patricias Gift 3-1, 3 Cora Pearl 10-3, 4 Lil Bo Beep 3-1, 5 Bubbly Everest 9-4, 6 Colrose Diva 16-1.

7.33: 1 Mineloa Peerless 3-1, 2 Ballymac Suntan 5-2, 3 Kilwest Beauty 3-1, 4 Lava Ace 12-1, 5 Elvis Bay 2-1, 6 vacant.

7.53: 1 Hollys Belle 2-1, 2 Notorious Regan 4-1, 3 My Girl Navy 16-1, 4 Mystical Batman EVS, 5 vacant, 6 Timeless Times 8-1.

8.13: 1 Droopys Assertiv 3-1, 2 Rolling Rocket 10-3, 3 My Lil Bella 11-2, 4 Zinedine Zedog 8-1, 5 Breffni Una 9-2, 6 Stormy Pat 9-4.

8.33: 1 Zenith Ottoman 10-1, 2 Chilli Drago 12-1, 3 Aayamza Legend 1-2, 4 Crossfield Roger 9-2, 5 Tempus Vincere 12-1, 6 Carmac Pete 6-1.

8.53: 1 Funky Ryan 8-1, 2 Undergroundnicky 4-1, 3 Sehnsa Amigo 9-4, 4 Droopys Rarity 9-2, 5 Jacktavern Don 5-1, 6 Funky Adz 11-4.

9.13: 1 Droopys Rosie 11-2, 2 Bubbly Athena 10-1, 3 Izzys Tenpin 9-4, 4 Bubbly Amber 9-4, 5 Bubbly Flame 10-3, 6 Yourself 6-1.

9.33: 1 Obi Kenoby 7-1, 2 Silver Bucks 9-2, 3 Bubbly Crusader 2-5, 4 Hollybanks 12-1, 5 Crossfield Finn 10-1, 6 Baran Tombstone 18-1.

9.53: 1 Yahoo Mareike 7-4, 2 Zenith Impact 11-4, 3 Bubbly Queenie 14-1, 4 Headford Sarah 7-1, 5 Scooby Diamond 9-4, 6 Silvertown Blues 8-1.

10.13: 1 Mad For Cash 4-6, 2 Thoripy Legacy 10-1, 3 Droopys Rhona 12-1, 4 Royal Hotshot 7-2, 5 Bacon Frazzles 7-2, 6 vacant.

Open Check nap

Mad for Cash

10.13, Romford

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