Scholsey can boot clear for Monmore success

CARRICK SCHOLSEY crashed out of the Regency at the first-round stage last weekend at Hove but can bounce back to winning ways at happy hunting ground Monmore this evening at 7.14, live on PGR.

Mike Burton’s speedy stayer has won his last five over 630m in Wolverhampton and will be a big player in the upcoming Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic. He can cut loose and make all again in what is one of nine opens on the card.

Stuart Tighe’s scopey Good Teddy drops in class for the first at 6.34 after an unsuccessful Northern Flat campaign at Newcastle and can open his account at the fourth time of asking from a favourable inside draw over 480m. Maxine Locke’s Tullig Coyote is a huge danger in what looks like a match, but the inside racing line at the opening bend can sway things in favour of the northern raider.

Carol Weatherall’s promising Scooby Mustang can open his account in a puppy contest at 7.54 despite a draw that looks wider than ideal.

There are a couple of Category Three finals on the card and David Page’s prolific Wise Tournament takes no finding in the first, the Ladbrokes.com 480m at 8.34.

She may have tasted defeat last week, but boasts a superb record over course and distance and a slick exit will suffice.

Pat Doocey’s Longacres Daddy gets a tentative vote in the other final, a fiercely competitive 630m contest at 8.54 where punters should tread carefully.

Brian Thompson’s Paradise Sky is approaching veteran status but retains enough ability to see off sprint rivals over 264m at 9.14, with the inside draw a huge factor.

The red jacket can also work in favour of Page’s Caldera Flow at 9.34 in a maiden stayers’ over 630m.

There are eight opens at Central Park, with Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Blanco the pick of the wagers as he switches back to the inside box in the final race over 491m at 9.30.

Winner of his last three over course and distance, he can defend the rail early on before drawing clear down the far side.

Heats of the Arc Maiden Trophy, also over 491m, are earlier on the card and all can go the way of local handler Dan Brabon courtesy of Swift What (7.30), Swift Youth (7.50) and Swift Factor (8.10).

A warm bitches’ race at 8.30 sees claims for most, but preference is for Barry O’Sullivan’s well-drawn Harlequin Lizzie. She made all last time out and can again slip clear.

Dave Lee’s Sunnyside Ted is a cut above his rivals over 277m at 8.50, with Locke’s Finally Matched the other fancy on the card at 9.10.

There are two opens at Yarmouth, with the Craig Morris-trained Droopys Buck (8.37) hard to oppose after a smart win at Doncaster last time out.

Open-racing features at the Yorkshire venue too, with Debbie Calvert’s promising Soapy Joe one of the best on show and fancied to make a winning return to competitive action at 7.42 when racing from the inside box over 483m.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.