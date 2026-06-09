Sapphire can sparkle at Romford

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MIAMI SAPPHIRE can make a winning return to graded fare when lining up in an A2 at Romford at 6.53 tonight, live on PGR.

Paul Young’s dog is a reliable trapper over the 400m trip and can lead the charge down the middle in a competitive affair.

There was lots to like about the recent debut of Tilena Welch’s Hollywood Ron in A4 class and the ex-Irish youngster looks one to note tonight at 7.27.

A draw on the outside of his four rivals should suit and natural improvement can see him open his account.

At Dunstall Park, Dalton Smith’s Crokers Eimear can open his tally at the track in D2 class at 6.26 from a handy draw on the inside over the 270m course.

The red vest can also work well for kennelmate Mohican Mia when she lines up against A5 rivals at 7.49 with a great chance of making all.

Best bets

Crokers Eimear

T1 Dunstall Park 6.26

1pt win

Miami Sapphire

T3 Romford 6.53

1pt win

Hollywood Ron

T5 Romford 7.27

1pt win

Mohican Mia

T1 Dunstall Park 7.49

1pt win

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