- More
Sapphire can sparkle at Romford
MIAMI SAPPHIRE can make a winning return to graded fare when lining up in an A2 at Romford at 6.53 tonight, live on PGR.
Paul Young’s dog is a reliable trapper over the 400m trip and can lead the charge down the middle in a competitive affair.
There was lots to like about the recent debut of Tilena Welch’s Hollywood Ron in A4 class and the ex-Irish youngster looks one to note tonight at 7.27.
A draw on the outside of his four rivals should suit and natural improvement can see him open his account.
At Dunstall Park, Dalton Smith’s Crokers Eimear can open his tally at the track in D2 class at 6.26 from a handy draw on the inside over the 270m course.
The red vest can also work well for kennelmate Mohican Mia when she lines up against A5 rivals at 7.49 with a great chance of making all.
Best bets
Crokers Eimear
T1 Dunstall Park 6.26
1pt win
Miami Sapphire
T3 Romford 6.53
1pt win
Hollywood Ron
T5 Romford 7.27
1pt win
Mohican Mia
T1 Dunstall Park 7.49
1pt win
Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inGreyhounds
Last updated