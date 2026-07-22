Saphire up against it in Newcastle's Angel final says busy Brealey

COPPICE SAPHIRE will line up in a second Arc Angel Of The North final at Newcastle this evening after suffering defeat when favourite 12 months ago, but owner Tony Brealey says he will enjoy the evening whatever the outcome.

All eyes will be on long odds-on favourite Slingshot Poppy for the £7,500 decider on Tyneside, but Brealey is hoping for a big run from his September 2022 whelp, who is well drawn on the inside.

He said: “In last year’s final she was slowly into her stride and struggled, so I’m really pleased for her and Jimmy [Fenwick, trainer]. She has been a great bitch to own and has a great record with 20 wins from 53 starts.

“It’s going to be tough with Slingshot Poppy in there, but this time around the pressure is on her to produce something like her dazzling run last week – which was exceptional.

“With the pressure off and our girl in at a big price, I’m really looking forward to it with all the expectation away from us.”

Brealey, who is now retired, spends a chunk of his time fulfilling his role as GBGB owner practitioner director.

He has been busy working on numerous issues for the owners he represents. He added: “My phone is always on for anyone to contact me and they often do.

“Prize-money continues to be a drum that I will bang for owners. Trainers’ run money has seemingly improved, but owners are forgotten about and left behind. The cost of keeping these dogs in training continues to rise. It is ground that has been trodden over many, many times, but prize-money must increase.

“I know many people now who are choosing to own dogs in Ireland rather than the UK – which highlights how bad things have got.

“I am working on a number of different things, including involvement in a British-bred racing committee as well as reviewing both the Greyhound Retirement Scheme and Injury Recovery Scheme.

“There are quite a few misconceptions and misunderstandings surrounding both schemes, which I’m looking to resolve. We are also exploring putting on webinars for owners - they already exist for trainers and kennelhands.

“Perhaps the whole ownership experience can improve if owners are communicated with a little bit better.”

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