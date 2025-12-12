Santas presents case for All England Cup

LOCALS dominated the first round of the PGR All England Cup at Newcastle on Thursday, but it was Romford raider Santas Amigo who went best on the clock as he began a quest for back-to-back Category One titles in the north-east.

The Dave Mullins-trained Sunderland Classic ace made all over the 480m trip in good style in the final heat, clocking 28.30sec. Pacing up nicely, he posted a slick 4.56sec split on his way to a four-length victory.

Joint-second quickest on the overall clock was Brian Fairbairn’s ante-post favourite Slingshot Poppy (28.56sec), one of four Newcastle-based heat winners and comfortably best on the splits with an astonishing 4.46sec as she cut loose in the second qualifier.

Local handler Tom Heilbron bagged a hat-trick with heat winners Unanimous Leon (28.63sec), Ballymac Sargie (29.00) and Derby semi-finalist Droopys Bookem (28.56sec), while Droopys Sort (28.98sec) swooped late to score in the opening heat for Sunderland’s Carl Jackson.

First-round heats of the Jimmy Wright Future Stars Puppy Trophy also featured, and ante-post jolly Strike It Skye laid down a huge marker in the first heat with a superb 28.25sec win from off the pace for Mark Wallis.

Puppy Classic and Steel City Cup finalist Bouncing Monarch (28.98sec) scored off the front for Dave Fradgley in heat two, before smart front-running displays saw Woltemade (28.54sec) and Backtoyourbest (28.84sec) take the other two qualifiers for Jimmy Fenwick and Carol Weatherall respectively.

All England Cup semi-finals - first: 1 Crooks Coco, 2 Ballymac Lake, 3 Droopys Bookem, 4 Ballymac Sargie (m), 5 Naochra (m), 6 Blackhouse Kim (w).

Second: 1 Droopys Sort, 2 Ballymac Briar, 3 Loxleys Forest, 4 Toddys Tank (m), 5 Crooks Stevie (m), 6 Fabulous Harmony (w).

Third: 1 Deerjet Rocket, 2 Unanimous Leon, 3 Slingshot Poppy (m), 4 Santas Amigo (m), 5 Saleen Ri (w), 6 Slingshot Kian (w).

Jimmy Wright Future Stars Puppy Trophy semis - first: 1 Skye The Boss, 2 Bouncing Monarch, 3 Backtoyourbest, 4 Crafty Regalo (m), 5 Ballymac Shontae (w), 6 Woltemade (w).

Second: 1 Droopys Anthea, 2 Ballymac Service, 3 Strike It Skye, 4 Brunssum Bubble, 5 Droopys Link, 6 Swift Despite.

