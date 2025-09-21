Sandwiches serves it up in style on a night of high drama in Dublin

ON a night of high drama in Dublin, Irish Derby favourite Cheap Sandwiches lit up Shelbourne with an exquisite display in the semi-finals of the BoyleSports-backed Classic. In the same race UK raider Proper Heiress was eliminated in fourth spot before being reinstated in this week's final when runner-up Oreo Ollie was suspended by the stewards.

What had looked a tough draw in trap five on paper for the Mark Wallis-trained Proper Heiress proved to be just that on the Shelbourne Park sand as he was unable to secure a clear early passage as Graham Holland’s 2024 runner-up Cheap Sandwiches surged to the bend ahead from trap six.

Striding out superbly, Cheap Sandwiches quickly put the race to bed as he drew clear for a 12-length success in a blistering, fastest-of-the-competition 29.14sec success, while a battle royal ensued behind for the remaining two qualifying spots.

Paul Hennessy’s Barefoot On Song had turned second with Jack Kennelly’s Oreo Ollie also in contention, while Proper Heiress recovered from an early bump which had put paid to the chances of both Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Stud and Pat Buckley’s Singalong Curly.

Racing down the far side Proper Heiress did get into a qualifying spot briefly but then just faded late on, leaving Oreo Ollie and Barefoot On Song to cross the line second and third.

However, the drama was about to unfold as the Shelbourne stewards announced that Oreo Ollie, who appeared to turn his head inwards on Hennessy’s dog close home, had been suspended and thus forfeited his spot in the €125,000 showdown, with fourth-placed Proper Heiress promoted instead.

Reflecting on the outcome, champion trainer Wallis said yesterday: “It was something of a rollercoaster and we all feel for connections of the disqualified dog. It’s not the way we would have hoped to make the final, but it was out of our hands.

“One minute we were out and then we’re back in. It was hard to take it all in really, but of course we’re delighted he’s in the final and certainly happier with the draw after he got trap one this time round.

“We knew trap five would be tough in the semi and so it proved. He recovered well to get in a qualifying place but then ran out of steam a bit coming home.

“Daniel [son and assistant] and Sid [Huett, head kennelhand] have been looking after him in Ireland at the kennels of Brendan and Damian Matthews and deserve great credit for his campaign – as do the Matthews family who have been superb hosts.

“Graham’s dog is running incredibly well and looks the one to beat, but we’re all looking forward to next week and hopefully his presence in the final will add a few more UK supporters on the gate.”

The second qualifier proved far more straightforward, with Pat Guilfoyle’s fast-starting bitch Magical Mag once again taking her rivals along. However, Buckley’s strong-running youngster Glengar Silent emerged out of the second bend sat on the leader’s tail and swept past to take charge.

At the line he had two lengths to spare over Robert Gleeson’s fast-finishing Droopys Deploy in a swift 29.26sec, with Magical Mag safely through a length back in third.

Guilfoyle will also be represented in the supporting Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate final with precocious talent Magical Major, who ran a stormer in defeat in the semi-finals.

Caught up in serious congestion at the first turn, he looked to have his work cut out to qualify as Scott Phelan’s Harlequin Gee Up and Owen McKenna’s Sunshine Sioux emerged unscathed and raced ahead.

The win went to McKenna’s in-form tracker, who struck late for a neck success from Phelan’s 25-1 outsider in 29.98sec, with Magical Major storming home late to finish third, just a further three-parts behind.

Gleeson’s Carrick Scholsey had earlier justified 4-7 favouritism in the first qualifier as he powered home three lengths clear of Dave Bourke’s Grouchos Hoffa in 29.45sec with Hennessy’s Boylesports Blue a length behind in third.

Connections of the Derby finalists will be invited to attend Monday's traditional Derby lunch at the track.

Trap draws

Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate final: 1 Sunshine Sioux, 2 Magical Major, 3 Harlequin Gee Up, 4 Boylesports Blue, 5 Carrick Scholsey (m), 6 Grouchos Hoffa (w)

BoyleSports Irish Derby final: 1 Proper Heiress, 2 Magical Mag, 3 Barefoot On Song, 4 Glengar Silent (m), 5 Cheap Sandwiches (w), 6 Droopys Deploy (w).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news?

