Sallis hopes Hack’s Nottingham canter is a good omen

BALLYBOSS HACK continued her fine run of form for Nottingham trainer Esther Driver as she ran out an impressive winner of Monday’s Arc Ladies Standard Trophy final, clocking 29.70sec (+40) for the 500m trip.

The former Sheffield-based bitch was winning for the third time in four starts since switching to Colwick Park, and Paul Sallis, partner of the winning trainer, is hopeful that their bright start to the week can continue right through to the weekend when the kennel fields three of the remaining 94 Derby hopefuls at Towcester.

Sallis said yesterday: “Ballyboss Hack has settled in really well since joining us from Rose Draper and I do feel there could be more to come from her as she goes forward.

“She’d missed a week prior to the heats of Monday’s competition and probably needed the run last week as a result, but she’s taken her chance well in the final.

“She’s a British-bred bitch too, which is always an asset with various competitions open to her on that front.”

Driver and Sallis went close to a spot in last year’s Greyhound Derby final with No Better Feelin, who made the semi-finals 12 months ago, and Sallis believes he is their best chance again of going deep in the Classic, as he said: “He was unlucky last year as the eventual winner Droopys Plunge was the dog who ran him out of a qualifying place when taking third in the semi.

“He’s still in good shape and I thought he was a bit unlucky in the Laurels final at Dunstall Park as he got too close to them early and had nowhere to go. He’s an old warhorse of a dog and loves a battle. He never gives up and that’s what you need sometimes.”

No Better Feelin, who was second to Droopys Alldeway in the first round, goes in the second heat on Friday night, while the Driver team is completed by Ballymac Dave (heat five) and Quill Quids (heat 14).

Sallis added: “At this stage of the Derby it’s all about the first three places, and while all three of ours are biggish prices to win their heats, I’m only worried about where they finish and all of them are capable of making the places.

“You need a bit of luck to win a Derby and unfortunately ours ran out in the semis last year. It’s great to be involved again though and the dogs are all in good shape.”

Two other opens on Monday’s Nottingham card saw victories for Frank Macklin’s Michelle My Bell, who justified an odds-on quote to take the 305m winner-of-one sprint in 17.69sec (+20), while Barry Denby’s Aghaburren Ben got first run on his rivals to make all over 500m in 29.50sec (+50).

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