Salacresvictoria to reign at Towcester

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

SALACRESVICTORIA can improve on a respectable third and return to winning ways when she goes over Towcester’s 500m in an A3 at 8.07 tonight, live on PGR.

Pete Harnden’s pup was not far away from sneaking round in front before getting chopped off last time out, and tonight she has a decent make-up on the rails.

Well up to this grade at her best, she can nip up the inside of Romeo Big Shot to turn with what can prove a decisive lead, with Heather Dimmock’s strong-running Givemethemoney appealing for the forecast.

Dimmock’s Ballymac Mist was run down coming home by the last-named in an A4 last week after leading but could go from the front again in the same grade at 8.41 and this time see them all off.

Makeit Jackson is proving expensive to follow but he is given another decent opening in a B3 at 8.59 and is expected to make it count this time.

Frank Gray’s dog will need to step lively from the boxes over the 460m trip but if he does start is fancied to have the leading of the pair on his inside to take a winning first-bend lead.

At Sunderland, Queen Dido is fancied to notch an A1 double for Ann Lagan when she goes over the 450m trip at 7.44.

She would not be the fastest in the field but the red jacket might be enough to see her round in front, which will make her hard to beat.

Best bets

Queen Dido

T1 Sunderland 7.44

1pt win

Salacresvictoria

T1 Towcester 8.07

1pt win

Ballymac Mist

T5 Towcester 8.41

1pt win

Makeit Jackson

T3 Towcester 8.59

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.