Rosin on a roll at Hove

RAPIDO ROSIN gave odds-on backers no worries as she won Thursday’s Coral Winner of One final at Hove.

Paul Young’s bitch blasted clear in the heats and it was the same scenario in the £500 decider as she left her rivals in her wake off a smart 3.44sec split on the way to a 29.47sec success for the 500m trip.

Brunch Pal was another to continue a good run of form as he made all in heat one of the Coral 500 Standard.

Dave Lee’s dog made it five wins from his last six starts as he clocked a best-of-night 29.01sec.

Fantasy Alex took heat two in similar style, Belinda Green’s dog holding persistent Droopys Alldeway by half a length in 29.21sec.

There were doubles for Seamus Cahill courtesy of Powerhouse Duke (695m, 41.86sec) and Brother Patrick (500m, 29.50sec), and Jason Heath with Hopes Candy (695m, 42,25sec) and Coolavanny Nancy (695m, 42.38sec), while Clairkeith Santi signed off on a long career in style by winning his own race, the Clairkeith Santi 100th and Retirement race.

Carl Gardiner’s dog took the seniors’ affair despite a slow start, taking charge at the third bend and kicking on to post 29.68sec.

Draw for Thursday’s Coral 500 Standard Trophy final: 1 Unthinkable, 2 Hopes Ompaloompa, 3 Fantasy Alex, 4 Droopys Alldeway, 5 Brunch Pal, 6 Bluey Bullet (w)

