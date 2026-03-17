Romford punters keep powder dry

ENTAIN reports a quiet week of trading leading up to Friday’s Coral Golden Sprint final at Romford, which looks a wide-open contest following bookmaker-friendly results in last week’s semi-finals.

Odds-on ante-post favourite Slingshot Poppy was eliminated and there were two double-figure priced winners in the three 400m eliminators, leaving Friday’s decider a tricky puzzle for punters to solve.

Both Coral and Ladbrokes make Paul Young’s fastest semi-final winner Bombay Buck their marginal favourite at 3-1 over Sheffield raider Swift Hostile at 10-3.

On the London Road venue’s flagship event, Danny Jordon, trading and risk manager for Entain, said: “Slingshot Poppy looked a shoo-in for the final but completely fluffed her lines at the traps and Romford is a difficult place to recover.

“Big players Bockos Buster and Piemans Goalie were both popular and also went out, leaving the race wide open.”

Local handler Young is doubly represented and chasing a fourth Golden Sprint. He represents the home trainers along with in-form Maxine Locke, who won the £10,000 prize in 2014 with Lough Messi and sends out middle seed Jacktavern Don for the JR Racing Syndicate.

The firms have also priced up whether one of the Romford dogs will emerge victorious, making the three attached runners marginal favourite over those travelling from afar in a special ‘home versus away’ market.

On the race itself, Jordon added: “You can make a case for any of the six finalists and that’s been proven by the lack of business since the draw was made.

“Our ante-post books are in great shape after last week’s results but I’m expecting a nice spread of money on the finalists come Friday. We’ve also priced up the Romford dogs versus the three unattached runners in what is the most competitive Golden Sprint in years.”

Betting

Coral Golden Sprint final (Coral/Ladbrokes): 1 Swift Hostile 10-3, 2 Yahoo Mareike 4-1, 3 Da Don 4-1, 4 Sehnsa Amigo 13-2, 5 Bombay Buck (m) 3-1, 6 Jacktavern Don (m) 5-1.

Golden Sprint final special (Coral/Ladbrokes): Home win (Yahoo Mareike, Bombay Buck, Jacktavern Don) 4-5, Away win (Swift Hostile, Da Don, Sehnsa Amigo) 10-11.

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