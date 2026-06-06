Romford changing things up for Friday night opens

ROMFORD racing manager Mark Arkell is looking to ring the changes with a few variations to conditions for upcoming opens at the track.

The next batch of Friday night opens this week will see a few changes, with Arkell saying: “We’ve listened to feedback from trainers and have added a few tweaks here and there to provide a bit of variety as requested.

“Among the opens advertised will be one-offs over 400m and 575m restricted to greyhounds with three or less open-race wins on their cards.

“We have a lot of maiden competitions and if a greyhound wins heat and final of one this offers another potential stepping stone before them.

“We’re also adding a novice standard over 400m for greyhounds who haven’t won an open over 387m or further previously and there will also be a puppy stayers’ open over 575m, as we’ve had a few trainers mention that as well.

“Hopefully the feedback will be positive in terms of the entries we get when the races close on Monday this week.”

The track is also counting down to its next major competition with the 575m Coral Coronation Cup set to get under way on June 26.

Arkell added: “This race has been moved around recently – we tried it alongside the early rounds of the Derby last year –but have sought out a clear slot for it this time round. We’re running trial stakes at present and generally we tend to have few issues in attracting good fields for our six-bend events.”

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