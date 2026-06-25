Romford big night hit by the heat

THE hot spell in Britain and Ireland claimed its biggest meeting yesterday with Romford cancelling tonight’s card that featured the first-round heats of the Coral Coronation Cup and Guys & Dolls.

Both have been rescheduled for Monday morning.

With high temperatures forecast for throughout the day and early evening, the decision was made at noon, with Romford racing manager Mark Arkell saying: “Temperatures are still predicted to be too high to race and travel to the track, so we made an early call with trainers travelling from afar for our competitions.

“Welfare of the dogs is paramount and the temperatures next week are a lot cooler.”

The Monday morning fixture is also part of the Sky Sports Racing schedule, meaning heats of the Category One and Category Two competitions will be broadcast live on the channel.

Kinsley and Towcester also cancelled, with Towcester RM Danny Rayment saying: “Saturday’s meeting should go ahead as planned with temperatures set to drop comfortably below the GBGB Hot Weather Policy threshold.”

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