Romeo Astron powers home to cruise into next round of Puppy Cup

ROMEO ASTRON performed best in the opening round of this year’s BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park on Saturday night, the Newcastle raider blitzing his rivals to win by almost seven lengths and covering the 480m trip in 28.68sec.

Tom Heilbron’s recent Arc Puppy Trophy finalist at Sunderland justified favouritism and was one of three market leaders to score from the four opening-round heats of the £10,000 competition staged for the first time in Wolverhampton since the closure of former host, Oxford.

The August 2024 whelp showed good speed into the opening bend and bravely defended the inside despite taking a bump. He then drew clear and won impressively from Maxine Locke’s Bonville Kane.

Another northern raider, John Flaherty’s well regarded Ballycian Boy, powered home to land the opening heat stylishly in 28.88sec.

Flying up the home straight, the strong-running son of Dromana Bucko reeled in the Nick Deas-trained leader, Feathers Mcgraw, to win by over a length and pulling away after the line.

Dave Lee’s Untold Deniro impressed in heat two, showing nice all-round speed to beat favourite Harton Whirlwind by three lengths in 29.00sec.

Richie Taberner’s even-money favourite, Aero Noduff, gamely scored in a muddling heat, stepping up in class from A5 at Monmore.

She tangled with kennelmate and leader Aero Daisy at the third bend, but stayed on well to win by almost five lengths in 28.80sec.

The £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup over 660m also kicked off and Locke’s classy Bluejig Outlaw laid down a marker in the opening heat over 660m and his impressive display set the standard across the four qualifiers.

The Golden Jacket finalist rattled home and drew over five lengths clear of his nearest rival, clocking 39.63sec.

Angie Kibble’s Produce Stakes third Malcom Bosh

was another winner from behind. In heat two, the British-bred tracker asserted around the final two bends and scored by a length and a half in 40.26sec.

Flaherty doubled up, as his marathon star Greenwell Gypsy defied a market drift and returned to action with a thrilling win in heat three.

As expected, she was slow into stride but made good headway from halfway and nailed leader Saqqara on the line by a short head in 40.22sec.

Taberner also bagged a double, his Aero Boris was a narrow winner in the final heat in 40.04sec, holding off Bandit Paddy by a short head.

Trap draws for both competitions will be made today.

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