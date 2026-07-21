Rolo looks sweet for Romford A1

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VELVET ROLO had a lot on his plate against a rampant Brindle Bully on his last outing and can capitalise on an easier opening to return to winning ways in an A1 over Romford’s 400m at 8.19 tonight, live on PGR.

Katie O’Flaherty’s dog ran a decent race in second behind the fast winner, and if he traps well tonight can hug the fence to slip into a handy position on the rails and then prove quickest from halfway.

A poor start did for Daring Hoffa as he returned to the graded scene after a spell of open-race sprinting, and if Martyn Wiley’s dog gets it right at the boxes in an A4 at 7.11 he will take some leading.

He lacks stamina over even this easy trip, but the opposition will do well to get in a blow if he brings his A-game to the party.

Lightfoot Jamie is another earlybird who is fancied to steal the spoils when he goes in an A2 at 9.28.

Debbie Hurlock’s dog was soon clear in an A3 on his last outing and again has the draw in trap one with a middle-inclined sort in two, so should have the chance to scoot round on the inside and get away. He may be coming back to them at the business end but can hold on.

At Dunstall Park, Antigua Lumiere makes most appeal when he goes in an A2 at 7.33 over the 480m trip. Bob Hall’s dog is a veteran but has shown up well in a couple of fast-run races and might just have the edge in the closing stages.

Best bets

Daring Hoffa

T4 Romford 7.11

1pt win

Antigua Lumiere

T1 Dunstall Park 7.33

1pt win

Velvet Rolo

T1 Romford 8.19

1pt win

Lightfoot Jamie

T1 Romford 9.28

1pt win

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