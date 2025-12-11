Rocky odds-on for British Bred Derby semi-final

DEFENDING CHAMPION Keefill Rocky is the shortest-priced favourite in the three BGBF British Bred Derby semi-finals at Towcester on Sunday afternoon after landing in the weakest of three 500m qualifiers.

Phil Milner’s charge is the only winner from last weekend’s first-round heats in his semi-final, and is 1-2 with Ladbrokes and Coral to book his place in next week’s £10,000 final with a win.

Fastest on the clock on Sunday, his kennelmate Keefill Goose switches to trap one and is 3-1 for a red-hot third semi, but is headed in the market by dual Category One winner Romeo Steel for Patrick Janssens at 6-4 and Liz McNair’s 2024 Derby finalist King Memphis at 2-1.

Janssens and owner-breeder Dave Firmager are also represented in the opening semi-final by Juvenile Classic and Puppy Classic victor Romeo Alliance, who is odds-on to score at 4-5.

Betting (Ladbrokes and Coral)

BGBF British Bred Derby semi-finals – 1st: 1 Venetian Will 9-4, 2 Salacres Lincoln 33-1, 3 Izzys Tenpin 5-1, 4 Romeo Alliance 4-5, 5 Aero Boris 12-1, 6 Acejukeboxpopper 10-1.

2nd: 1 Salacres Boris 33-1, 2 Berties Decision 10-1, 3 Coppice Lottie 13-2, 4 Keefill Rocky 1-2, 5 Kick On Archie 9-2, 6 Spiridon Zelus (w) 8-1.

3rd: 1 Keefill Goose 3-1, 2 Signet Morgan 20-1, 3 King Memphis 2-1, 4 Romeo Steel 6-4, 5 Romeo Ability 11-2, 6 Romeo Tribute (m) 33-1.

