Rocky odds-on for British Bred Derby semi-final

Defending BGBF British Bred Derby champion Keefill Rocky (T3) in action during the event last year at Sheffield
Defending BGBF British Bred Derby champion Keefill Rocky (T3) in action during the event last year at SheffieldCredit: Steve Nash

DEFENDING CHAMPION Keefill Rocky is the shortest-priced favourite in the three BGBF British Bred Derby semi-finals at Towcester on Sunday afternoon after landing in the weakest of three 500m qualifiers.

Phil Milner’s charge is the only winner from last weekend’s first-round heats in his semi-final, and is 1-2 with Ladbrokes and Coral to book his place in next week’s £10,000 final with a win.

Fastest on the clock on Sunday, his kennelmate Keefill Goose switches to trap one and is 3-1 for a red-hot third semi, but is headed in the market by dual Category One winner Romeo Steel for Patrick Janssens at 6-4 and Liz McNair’s 2024 Derby finalist King Memphis at 2-1.

Janssens and owner-breeder Dave Firmager are also represented in the opening semi-final by Juvenile Classic and Puppy Classic victor Romeo Alliance, who is odds-on to score at 4-5.

Betting (Ladbrokes and Coral)

BGBF British Bred Derby semi-finals1st: 1 Venetian Will 9-4, 2 Salacres Lincoln 33-1, 3 Izzys Tenpin 5-1, 4 Romeo Alliance 4-5, 5 Aero Boris 12-1, 6 Acejukeboxpopper 10-1.
2nd: 1 Salacres Boris 33-1, 2 Berties Decision 10-1, 3 Coppice Lottie 13-2, 4 Keefill Rocky 1-2, 5 Kick On Archie 9-2, 6 Spiridon Zelus (w) 8-1.
3rd: 1 Keefill Goose 3-1, 2 Signet Morgan 20-1, 3 King Memphis 2-1, 4 Romeo Steel 6-4, 5 Romeo Ability 11-2, 6 Romeo Tribute (m) 33-1.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

