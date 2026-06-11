Rocky can have his rivals on the ropes

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KEEFILL ROCKY can get his latest campaign off to a flying start when Phil Milner’s homebred ace lines up in the third and final heat of the BGBF British Bred Cup over Sunderland’s 450m at 7.03 tonight, live on PGR.

One of two Category Two competitions getting under way at the Wearside venue – the card also features six heats of the Arc Puppy Cup – the event offers a healthy £7,500 winner’s purse and Milner’s 2024 British Bred Derby champion looks a leading player.

He backed up a strong trial with a blistering 26.99sec (+10) warm-up victory last week and, while he faces some smart rivals including pacey kennelmate Keefill Teak and Dan Brabon’s recent BGBF Maiden Derby winner Queen Katherine, he will be hard to hold if anywhere near the level of that superb winning run.

The action kicks off at 6.23 with a wide-open first qualifier where cases could be made for all six competitors. Milner’s youngster Keefill Mo and Carol Weatherall’s powerful Tre Cool both look big players, while Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Hanyu looks a progressive type, but a narrow vote goes to Brabon’s King Floyd in trap four.

Although unseeded, he showed the ability to handle a wider draw when breaking well to win from trap five on the supporting card at Newcastle on the same night his sister Queen Katherine enjoyed her big win, and another slick start can help him clear from the middle.

Milner has a strong hand in heat two at 6.43 where his Keefill Walker will be looking to confirm the form from last week’s victory when he had reopposing kennelmate Keefill Goose behind in third.

The brother of Keefill Mo is clearly open to plenty of improvement, but Keefill Goose brings plenty of experience at a higher level to the table and a slightly better break may just tip the scales in his favour.

Annadown Chip, so impressive in beating litter-brother and kennelmate Annadown Warrior in Saturday’s PCS Legal Puppy Trophy final on Towcester’s Derby card, is expected to make the long journey up from Essex pay off for Maxine Locke and her team in heat three of the Arc Puppy Trophy at 8.03.

With a trial under his belt prior to that 500m Towcester competition, he should have few issues in dropping back down to 450m and is expected to make all.

The heats kick off at 7.23, where Locke’s Monmore Puppy Derby finalist Droopys Vicar is another with claims of going well. His draw on the inside is a bonus, albeit he will need to step up on a recent 27.73sec spin over C&D.

It will be no surprise if he does improve dramatically on that workout, but he meets another rising star in Brian Fairbairn’s Glengar Vegas, and the Scottish raider is selected to return to winning ways.

He showed no ill-effects from an unfortunate tumble at his Newcastle base in the final won by Queen Katherine in a couple of smart trials at Sunderland and is preferred in what looks a great clash.

Other heat fancies are Heilbron’s British-bred debutant Romeo Astron (7.43), Ted Soppitt’s relatively unexposed Velvet George (8.23), Jimmy Fenwick’s prolific Taylor The Best (8.43) and Heilbron’s impressive trial stakes winner Romeo Dutch (9.03).

There is plenty of open-race action at Romford tonight too, where the most valuable race is the £500 Friday Night Maiden Stayers final over 575m at 9.13.

Locke has a strong hand in this with half the field in her care, and her Droopys Scratch, who excelled in the heats, gets a strong vote to follow up.

With the next major competition looming large at the London Road circuit, there will be plenty of interest in three divisions of the Coronation Cup trial stakes over the sharp six-bend trip.

Dave Lee’s winning-machine Brunch Pal, who was arguably unlucky to exit the Derby at the third-round stage, looks ideally drawn in trap one in the top division at 10.13 and can make all in a contest where Seamus Cahill’s classy Moving Force looks a big threat.

The inside draw can also work well for John Mullins’ Yarmouth raider Too Wright in division two at 8.33, while Locke’s Mystical Batman gets a narrow vote in a wide-open division three at 7.53.

Paul Young’s Golden Sprint champion Bombay Buck is firing on all cylinders again over 400m and is hard to oppose in the top division of the standard at 8.53, with kennelmate Undergroundnicky getting the nod from trap one in division two at 7.33.

Open Check nap

Bombay Buck

8.53 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Keefill Rocky

T5 Sunderland 7.03

1pt win

Glengar Vegas

T4 Sunderland 7.23

1pt win

Bombay Buck

T5 Romford 8.53

1pt win

Droopys Scratch

T2 Romford 9.13

1pt win

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