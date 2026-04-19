Rocky can have his rivals on the ropes

KEEFILL ROCKY will go to the traps a warm order for his Arc 480m Trophy heat tonight at Nottingham and can convert what is a great opportunity to get back to winning ways at 8.54, live on PGR.

Phil Milner’s British-bred speedster has drawn a blank in his four starts this year, but the 2024 British Bred Derby champion ran well in defeat seven days ago in what was his first race in over three weeks.

The September 2022 whelp has been raced sparingly so far this term, but can build on his effort over course and distance last week. He will enjoy plenty of racing room with a vacant box on his outside and will prove tough to hold.

Carol Weatherall’s Zappa is well drawn in the other 480m qualifier. Tucked away on the inside, he can return to winning ways with anything like a clear run.

He can put last week’s odds-on defeat behind him and his fine all-round speed makes him the banker on the card.

Milner’s First Addition gets the nod in the first of the five opens on the card at 7.27.

He impressed in graded company over two bends at Towcester before scoring at a big price over 305m seven days ago. The October 2024 youngster can follow up from the same trap tonight.

A moderate 480m maiden follows at 8.01, and punters can take a chance on Mark Russell’s Droopys Melon despite her defeat over two bends last week.

Judged by a fair Irish card and her 15.38sec spin over 264m at Monmore, she is clearly capable of better and has a cracking draw in trap six as the sole wide seed.

Esther Driver’s Mossrich Sally claimed the scalp of Fabulous Heka over 660m at Sheffield last time out and can win again in the finale over 680m at 9.11.

Another slick exit will be needed as this is as far as she wants to go. However, this prolific lady can build an unassailable lead and round off what could be a good night for favourite backers.

Open Check nap

Zappa

9.11 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Droopys Melon

T6 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Zappa

T1 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Keefill Rocky

T4 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

Mossrich Sally

T2 Nottingham 9.11

1pt win

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