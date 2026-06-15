Rocks a solid play for Sunderland success

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ROCKS ANNE dropped a big hint last time out that her turn back on the Sunderland podium is nearing and it can arrive tonight at 8.01, live on PGR.

Ann Lagan’s strong-running two-year-old is not the most fluent on the bends, but her speed on the straights is unquestionable and she can pounce late against A3 rivals.

In the race after, Dean Blackbird’s progressive Divas Girl can follow up her seven-length A4 romp with another success over 450m at 8.19 despite the grader lifting her into a warm A2 contest. Her early firepower can pave the way.

At Towcester, Richard Baker’s Quivers Bucks won well on his debut over 460m and can lead the way again at 7.33.

Peter Harnden’s Chelms Jacob finishes well over 500m and could be the answer to the only race over the standard trip on the card at 8.41.

Best bets

Quivers Bucks

T1 Towcester 7.33

1pt win

Rocks Anne

T1 Sunderland 8.01

1pt win

Divas Girl

T5 Sunderland 8.19

1pt win

Chelms Jacob

T6 Towcester 8.41

1pt win

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