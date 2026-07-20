Roberts is aiming high with Northern Flat hopeful Buster

BOCKOS BUSTER will carry the hopes of a man looking to train his first-ever Category One champion on Thursday night in the Time Northern Flat final at Newcastle.

Local trainer Savva Roberts has handled greyhounds for more than 20 years and only recently purchased the multiple big-race winner out of Kevin Boon’s kennel and the August 2023 whelp is clear second favourite for the £10,000 prize with most layers and a huge contender.

Sunderland-born-and-raised Roberts, who is attached to Newcastle, is looking forward to Thursday’s meeting where his Droopys Calla also lines up in the £5,000 Arc Angel Of The North final. He said: “I’m excited for Thursday and delighted with how well Bockos Buster has settled in at the kennels and the track.

“He’s a lovely, beautiful dog and so laid back – he reminds me of a another top-class dog we have here, Stonepark Hoffa.

“It’s a big ask, he’s only raced at Newcastle a couple of times and is taking on seasoned and experienced dogs with plenty of racing around there under their belts.

“It’s such a tough place to win races with the calibre of dogs in these big finals – they’re always very good.”

Roberts took charge of the Scurry Gold Cup and National Sprint finalist last month, with Sunderland’s Classic a longer term target – a competition he finished runner-up in last year. But the immediate success has been well received.

“It’s a great final but we’re in there with a chance. At the first time of asking with him in a big competition, we’ve made it to the final,” Roberts said.

“He’s been checked over and is spot on. He boxes well and has good early speed, and I cannot grumble about the trap draw in four. Woltemade is a great dog and a worthy favourite, but it gives us a better chance being drawn inside him.”

On what it would mean to land a big prize, he added: “To win any Category One anywhere is extremely tough. I’ve won Category Two and Three competitions but never a big one – and to do it at Newcastle would make it even more special, it’s a top-class place.”

Arc Northern Puppy Derby champion Woltemade heads the betting for Thursday’s feature at prices as big as 6-4, while Brian Fairbairn’s superstar bitch Slingshot Poppy is as short as 1-12 to win the Angel Of The North decider.

Roberts is fully aware of the task ahead for Droopys Calla and has plans for her beyond the 480m final. He said: “We’ve been waiting for her to come right and now she’s perfect.

“Her season date is spot on and she’s capable of a big run, but Slingshot Poppy is a machine and we’re all up against it trying to beat her in the final.

“In her semi-final last week, our bitch got distracted on the run-in and I think she could’ve won comfortably.

“She’s very strong and after Thursday we’ll look to step her up in trip and find a maiden stayers’ race for her somewhere. I think she has the potential to be very good over six bends.”

Newcastle betting

Time Northern Flat (best prices): 1 Ballymac Sargie (33-1, bet365, Boyles), 2 Deerjet Rocket (15-2, bet365), 3 Wicky Ned (10-3, Coral, Ladbrokes), 4 Bockos Buster (m) (3-1, Paddy Power, Boyles), 5 Woltemade (m) (11-8, Coral,Ladbrokes), 6 Droopys Link (w) (14-1, Boyles).

Arc Angel Of The North: 1 Coppice Saphire (10-1, general), 2 Newline Kielty (14-1, Power), 3 Witton Gucci (m) (50-1, general), 4 Slingshot Poppy (m) (1-10, general), 5 Droopys Calla (m) (25-1, Power), 6 Fabulous Harmony (w) (33-1, Boyles).

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