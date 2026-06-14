Roberts aiming for Bockos Buster to make a big noise

BOCKOS BUSTER will be targeted at this year’s Arc Northern Flat at Newcastle, new trainer Savva Roberts confirmed yesterday.

The multiple big-race finalist – who last year reached finals of the East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth, the Classic at Sunderland, the Scurry Gold Cup at Dunstall Park, and the National Sprint at Nottingham – picked up the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy last weekend on Derby final night at Towcester. Newcastle handler Roberts then took him home after reaching a deal with his connections.

On his new acquisition, he said: “It’s a pleasure to take a dog of this ability to the north. Long term, the Classic at Sunderland is the plan – he was runner-up last year and ran the track well.

“The dog is in super condition so credit to Kevin Boon, and his owners were a pleasure to deal with.

“He’ll trial at Newcastle on Thursday week and be part of a small team we have for the Nothern Flat, which will also include Born Scooby and Droopys Trigger.

“Then plans are fluid. We toyed with the idea of going down to Romford at some point too as it’s a track we like travelling to.”

Roberts is also looking forward to the future with two-year-old Mossend Brute who he described as “enigmatic”.

He added: “He has great pace and if he gets it right at the boxes is a really nice dog. We’ll hopefully have some fun with him too.”

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