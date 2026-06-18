Rising star Chip looks a tasty choice for Sunderland semis

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ANNADOWN CHIP scorched the Sunderland sand in last week’s heats of the Arc Puppy Trophy and Maxine Locke’s rising star can follow up in the third of three semi-finals tonight at 8.43, live on PGR.

Winner of a warm 500m puppy final at Towcester on Derby final night, the Central Park-based youngster has quickly adapted to this sharper 450m course and stepped up on a recent trial to post a smart 27.05sec (+10) when making all in his heat of this Category Two, £7,500 competition.

He faces a couple of fellow heat winners in Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Dutch and Jimmy Fenwick’s Taylor The Best and of that duo the last-named certainly merits every respect after running riot last week.

The Newcastle youngster has now won six of her nine starts and will be looking to cut loose again out wide in what should prove a great match up with Locke’s pup who is just preferred tonight.

Locke also has real claims in the second semi-final when she sends out Annadown Wendy, a litter-sister of Annadown Chip.

She also took a liking to Sunderland when quickly taking charge of her heat and is strongly fancied to follow up from trap six at 8.23 in a contest where Heilbron’s British-bred Romeo Astron renews rivalry and looks a lively danger.

The first heat at 8.03 looks a competitive affair, but Brian Fairbairn’s Glengar Vegas definitely has a better break in the locker than he showed last week and the Scottish raider looks the play against Fenwick’s heat winner Elegant Shadow.

Tonight’s card also features semi-finals of another Category Two competition in the BGBF British Bred Cup and after a fine winning performance last week Phil Milner’s Keefill Rocky is fully expected to star again when he goes in the second qualifier at 7.43.

The most experienced in the line-up, he followed up a wide-margin trial stakes victory to make all in his heat and more of the same is expected despite the presence of kennelmate Keefill Mo in trap two who also impressed seven nights ago.

Milner’s Keefill Goose had a rough ride early when beaten last week and is sure to go much better with a clear in the first semi-final at 7.23, which looks a race where Dan Brabon’s Queen Katherine will once again set the speed.

Winner of the British Bred Maiden Derby over Newcastle’s 480m trip, she showed brilliant early last week but dropped back into fourth once headed between the last two turns which just tempers enthusiasm here.

One runner who won’t be sighted early is John Flaherty’s Newcastle-based Greenwell Tyson, but he absolutely takes off in the latter stages and it could be that his late cavalry charge proves enough to carry him to victory here.

Other fancies on the card include Ted Soppitt’s unexposed youngster Velvet George in a supporting puppy race at 9.03, while Pelaw trainer John Watson has strong claims of a double in heats of a dual distance competition courtesy of Kilshenane Diva (9.23) and Here Comes Bob (9.43), with George Power’s Mossend Fox (10.03) the pick for heat three.

Romford’s Friday night card is an all-open affair and with the Coronation Cup closing to entries on Monday there is sure to be plenty of interest in tonight’s two trial stakes over the 575m six-bend course.

First of these features at 8.53 and sees two winners from last week’s card set to go head to head in John Mullins’ Too Wright and Seamus Cahill’s Powerhouse Duke.

Both have claims on last week’s evidence, but preference is for another Mullins-trained runner in Aayamza Legend, who has the speed to cut loose from trap five and build a winning lead.

The inside box looks a real bonus for Don Cici in the other warm-up contest which closes the card at 10.13. This looks a competitive affair, but Dave Mullins’ dog has been running well enough to suggest he can steal a winning march on the fence.

Earlier on the card Craig Morris’s in-form Rockmount Kellie is expected to continue winning ways when she returns to the 400m trip in a one-off bitches’ clash at 9.13, while Dave Lee’s Lil Bo Peep can call the shots in the top 400m standard at 9.53.

Open Check nap

Annadown Wendy

8.43 Sunderland



TV Hot Hounds

Keefill Rocky

T5 Sunderland 7.43

1pt win

Glengar Vegas

T4 Sunderland 8.03

1pt win

Annadown Wendy

T6 Sunderland 8.23

1pt win

Annadown Chip

T2 Sunderland 8.43

1pt win

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