Reneas ready to rumble at Sunderland

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

RENEAS BOY returned to winning ways in good style at Sunderland last week and can follow up that victory with more A2 success tonight at 8.36, live on PGR.

Graham Strike’s two-year-old has now won three of his last five and boasts a record of seven wins in 24 starts. His early pace is a great weapon on the long run to the bend on Wearside over 450m.

Later on the card, kennelmate As Mo Bhealach can take advantage of having a vacant box on her inside at 9.28 and power home to score against A8 rivals.

At Towcester, Darryl Porter’s Ballyclearylinks can cope with the uplift to A5 at 6.59 and remain unbeaten over 500m.

Peter Harnden’s strong type Salacres Cath is well drawn on the inside at 8.41 and can zoom up the home straight to return to winning ways.

Best bets

Ballyclearylinks

T2 Towcester 6.59

1pt win

Reneas Boy

T2 Sunderland 8.36

1pt win

Salacres Cath

T1 Towcester 8.41

1pt win

As Mo Bhealach

T2 Sunderland 9.28

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.