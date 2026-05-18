Rees hoping Scooby will become a rare leading lady

SCOOBY THE LADY is bidding to become the first bitch to win the English Derby since Farloe Verdict back in 2003 (on the months-later disqualification of Droopys Hewitt), and trainer Richard Rees is hoping his star can continue to fly from the boxes to give herself a chance of Classic glory.

The Arc Kent Plate champion, who lowered the 491m track record at Central Park when winning her first big prize, has pleased her handler with how well she has taken to the traps at Towcester.

Rees said: “She’s a top bitch and we’re obviously delighted with how she has performed so far with two wins and second place. We knew she needed the run in the opening round and would come on for that, which she has, but it’s imperative that she continues to break as well as she has been doing.

“She was sensational during the Kent Plate and I feel she races better at tracks with longer straights, such as Central Park and Hove – which is why she hasn’t been able to clear away from her rivals when leading in this Derby.”

The January 2024 whelp is one of just two bitches remaining among the 24 quarter-finalists, the other being the Mark Wallis-trained Strike It Skye, and the bookmakers make the Hove star favourite to go furthest.

Derby co-sponsor Star Sports and bet365 offer the top price of 4-6 about the Rees runner going furthest, while Paddy Power are biggest at 13-8 about Strike It Skye.

Texas Jack also represents the Rees kennel and is one of just five wide seeds remaining.

On Saturday he switches from trap six to five for the first time. Rather than a hindrance, Rees feels the step inside may actually prove helpful. “The wides are struggling to come away and he’s one of them,” he said. “We’re hopeful that switching to five may help.

“He is a classy dog and that class got him to the Winter Derby final at Monmore – a track that probably doesn’t suit him. We know he is a good dog, but this is a good, competitive Derby in which you cannot afford to keep giving ground away at the boxes like he has. He’ll need to brush up on that to stay in the competition.”

Champion sprinter Shadow Storm trialled at Towcester on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming £2,500 Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy, which will climax on Derby final night. The Scurry Cup and National Sprint star clocked 15.55sec (-10) for the 270m and pleased his handler, who added: “It’s great to have him back on the track and all is well, his trial went well and he is ready to go for Sunday’s heats.

“Uncle Freddie will also be entered for the Greyhound Trader competition and we’ll enter a few in the Derby Plate - hopefully they’ll get in and we’ll have a few runners on Derby final night!”

Betting

Top bitch: 4-6 Scooby The Lady (bet365/Star Sports), 13-8 Strike It Skye (Power)

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