Red works well for Rover in Romford final

DISTANT ROVER, who had chased home Golden Sprint hero Bombay Buck in the heats, turned the tables on Paul Young’s star to land Friday’s Romford Friday Night Standard final for trainer Dean Childs.

A seasoned campaigner who joined Childs from Sheffield’s Rose Draper when the Essex trainer joined Romford early last year on the closure of his former Crayford base, 10-1 chance Distant Rover made full use of his inside draw to push his way round the bend in front and was always holding the 13-8 favourite. He eventually crossed the line a length and a quarter ahead in 24.12sec (going normal for all) for the 400m course.

Childs also struck earlier on the card with another one-time Sheffield-based runner in Distant Hiker, who took his record to two wins from three starts over 575m when landing the second heat of the Romford Friday Night Maiden Stayers in 35.62sec.

That was the faster of the two eliminators with Nathan Hunt’s Kilara Kopeck posting 35.66sec in the first.

Childs said yesterday: “It was a good night and the dogs are running well. When Crayford shut it was a blow, but we’re now settled in well at Romford.

“Big credit to owner Peter Band who has been a long-time supporter of the kennel right back to the days of Droopys Cottage. When he knew I had the Romford contract he wanted to send us a few dogs that would suit and these two were part of that.

“Rover came first and he loves it. He has a bit of pace up but his weapon is the way he runs the bends. He’s so smooth, one of the best I’ve seen.

“Hiker, who is his brother, followed on a bit later. He’s a different type, a bit stronger, so we took a chance and stepped him up to 575m. So far, so good and he’s in the final next week.

“I’ve learned in this industry that you have to roll with the punches and change and adapt and while we’ve had some challenges to overcome, the kennel is in a good place now.”

Standout performance over the four-bend course came from Maxine Locke’s Guys & Dolls runner-up Headford Sarah, who was soon in charge in a 400m bitches’ one-off, routing her rivals to complete a hat-trick in a swift 23.89sec.

That was one of two winners on the card for Locke, who had earlier sent out Headford Wayne to win in 23.97sec.

Dave Lee also struck twice courtesy of Another Solution (24.03sec) and Untold Dinero (23.91sec), who won respective 400m contests, while Monmore-based Richie Taberner completed the theme of the evening by also enjoying a double.

He sent out Glengar Dash (24.13sec) and Aero Pepinillo (35.37sec) to strike at the London Road track, the latter setting the six-bend standard in the finale when making all to beat Hunt’s odds-on Mad For Cash by a length.

Trap draw

Romford Friday Night Maiden Stayers final: 1 Zenith Impact, 2 Kilara Kopeck, 3 Broadway Reggie (m), 4 Lil Bo Peep (m), 5 Knockdrinna Lass (m), 6 Distant Hiker (m).

Dutch goes well for Heilbron team

ROMEO DUTCH was quicker of the two heat winners in Sunderland’s Arc Dual Distance heats on Friday night, writes Phil Donaldson.

Tom Heilbron’s dog booked his spot in next week’s 450m final with a 15.51sec (+10) win in the 261m qualifiers, 20 spots quicker than Stuart Tighe’s first-heat winner Brickhill Tamika.

Trap draw

Arc Dual Distance final (450m): 1 Caister Kay, 2 Brickhill Tamika, 3 Tullymurry Shine (m), 4 Romeo Hanyu (m), 5 Romeo Victor (m), 6 Romeo Dutch (m).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.