Red-hot Amber routs Romford rivals

BUBBLY AMBER, trained by the in-form Paul Young, completed a stylish hat-trick over Romford’s 575m course to land Friday’s feature 575m final.

The local bitch has now won five of her eight races over the six-bend course at the London road circuit, and while she may not produce flashy times, her bold front-running style continues to prove extremely effective.

Taking charge at the first turn in Friday’s decider, she quickly raced into a commanding advantage and was always holding the John Mullins-trained favourite Aayamza Legend, crossing the line just over two lengths clear in 35.35sec (+20).

Fastest run over the course came from Dave Mullins’ Izzys Tenpin in the finale, who proved strongest in a competitive affair to win in 35.32sec (+20), while Craig Morris’s Nightingale Crew (13.28sec, +5) and Gemma Evans’ Siomhas Princess (23.88sec, +10) went best over 225m and 400m respectively.

Sunderland’s card also featured a Category Three final over the 450m course and this saw a superb winning run from George Stark’s peak-form Millhill May.

Winning for the fourth time in a row, she blew her rivals away in the Arc 450 showdown, crossing the line eight and a quarter lengths clear of Glenn Foot’s Caister Kay in a fastest-of-the-night 26.90sec (normal).

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