Red-clad Kobe set to turn on the Towcester style

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BALLYMAC KOBE was a huge eyecatcher in defeat during the opening round of this year’s Derby before last week’s second-round exit, but can get back on track this afternoon at Towcester with a win at 4.47, live on PGR.

Lining up in one of 12 opens at the Northamptonshire circuit, Maxine Locke’s charge boasts some brilliant form over the 500m trip and can strike again.

His inside berth will enable him to keep tabs on the leaders before his all-round speed and class can prove the difference.

Kennelmate and Ladbrokes Puppy Derby finalist Droopys Vicar can strike in the puppy opener over 460m at 2.36 in a strong match-up with Paul Young’s Gav Nificent.

Slick Skylark, trained by Patrick Janssens, is another second-round Derby casualty fancied to score. She takes on modest rivals in a bitches’ contest over 500m at 3.13 and can prove strongest coming home.

Newcastle raider Zenith Pasha has a great chance to shed his maiden tag at 3.32 and can justify likely favouritism for Jimmy Fenwick.

Rick Holloway’s well-regarded This Approach is taken to make all over 500m when dropping in class at 3.51, while Locke’s exciting Annadown Warrior can light up the track in another puppy race at 4.09.

Well drawn out wide, he has moved well in trials at Towcester and his 28.89sec win at Hove last month highlights just how talented he is. He races from trap six and is rated the best bet of the day.

Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen has her first outing for Paul Young at 5.24 and can make a winning start to life at Burton Lodge Kennels.

The 500m trip will suit and she will prove tough to beat if coming away on terms.

Elsewhere this afternoon there are seven opens at Sheffield, with Heather Dimmock’s Queen Mother Memorial Cup finalist Droopys Extragud the first of the fancies at 4.41 when racing over 500m.

The September 2022 whelp is no stranger to success over four and six bends at the Owlerton Stadium and can be in control by the third turn.

Diane Henry’s classy Savanaregimental is a contender for the shortest-priced runner of the day when racing over 660m at 5.18 and can justify cramped odds from a favourable wide draw.

Dimmock’s Dunbolg Formula is also well placed on the inside when racing over 480m at 5.37 and will prove tough to beat, with kennelmate Droopys Stat also getting the nod over the sharper four-bend trip in the finale at 5.56.

Open Check nap

Annadown Warrior

4.09 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Annadown Warrior

T6 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Droopys Extragud

T3 Sheffield 4.41

1pt win

Ballymac Kobe

T1 Towcester 4.47

1pt win

Copney Queen

T5 Towcester 5.24

1pt win

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