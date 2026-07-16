Rated ready to go for Dunstall’s big night

MARATHON star Droopys Rated warmed up for Dunstall Park’s celebration of 100 years of greyhound racing next week with a 660m trial yesterday.

Paul Young’s dog, already winner of the TV Trophy and Dorando Marathon at Towcester this year and who set a new track record on his last outing over Central Park’s 946m, posted 39.90sec on going rated as 15 spots slow.

He is set to go in the marathon that comprises one of the six races harking back to the first greyhound meeting staged at Belle Vue.

Two of Mark Wallis’s stars were in action in a 480m head-to-head, with Derby semi-finalist Strike It Skye seeing off six-bend ace Vhagar by a length and a half when making all in 28.19sec (-10).

That time was trumped by Young’s Gav Nificent, last seen when going out of the Juvenile Classic at the semi-final stage at Towcester, who went a spot quicker in the first trial of the session.

Trackside entry for the big night costs just £2 with all proceeds to be donated to local greyhound homing charities.

Ahead of next week’s gala – entries close at 11am on Monday – there are two major finals to be decided at the track tomorrow: the 480m BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup and the Arc Stayers Cup over 660m.

Both will see odds-on favourites go to traps, with the Tom Heilbron-trained Romeo Astron a best-priced 8-15 after two superb displays in the preliminaries of the £10,000-to-the-winner event and Bluejig Outlaw equally dominant in the Category Two competition. Maxine Locke’s dog is 1-2 to land the £5,000 first prize.

Draws and betting (general unless stated) - Puppy Cup: 1 Romeo Astron 8-15 (bet365), 2 Harton Whirlwind 5-1 (Boyles), 3 Aero Clipper 20 (Boyles,Power), 4 Untold Dinero (m) 25 (365), 5 Keefill Sequoia (m) 5, 6 Bonville Kane (w) 28 (365).

Stayers: 1 Droopys Scratch 14 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 2 Eagles Respect 10-3 (Coral, Lads), 3 Bandit Paddy (m) 14, 4 Bluejig Outlaw (m) 1-2, 5 Venetian Mick (m) 8, 6 Malcolm Bosh (m) 14 (Coral, Lads).

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