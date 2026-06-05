Ralf can win battle of the brothers for Classic glory

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BALLYMAC RALF can provide legendary Irish breeder-trainer Liam Dowling with a second Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby title at Towcester, two years after his first, live on PGR at 9.18.

Dowling entered a young, talented and scopey team for this year’s £125,000-to-the-winner Classic and has steered three through to the big one. All three only turned two last month yet all have leading claims on this year’s crown.

What happens at trap-rise on the inside could prove pivotal. Litter-brothers Ballymac Duffle and Ballymac Ralf race from one and two respectively and preference is for the latter to bag the rail at the bend.

Runners racing from traps one and six have generally been at a disadvantage when breaking in this year’s Derby, with newly installed traps likely to be a factor in that.

Ballymac Duffle carries the hopes of Pricewise followers at 50-1 but it would be a leap of faith rather than logic to expect him to break well, or even level, from the red jacket. If that is the case, surrendering the inside rail to his strong-running kennelmate could prove fatal to his chances.

Despite suffering defeat in both semi-final and quarter-final, there is an argument that both of those performances from Ballymac Ralf, in particular last week’s herculean effort just to qualify, have been his best to date at the Northamptonshire circuit; he is coming to hand nicely.

Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro is another who is now firing on all cylinders with dominant displays off the front in the last two rounds. However, he faces a speed duel down the middle with Pat Buckley’s Hackney Corner – another carrying Pricewise hopes at 20-1 – and will need a fast start from the boxes to clear that rival.

The draw between the two middle seeds tilts the scales in favour of Buckley’s semi-final winner, who races from four and has shown nice speed into the bend on his last two appearances.

There is a strong possibility of the pair rubbing shoulders on the run to the bend while tussling for the lead. That could well spoil the chances of both, which is why looking towards the inside for this year’s winner looks the smart play.

The unfortunate withdrawal of Lennies Tank earlier this week leaves Paul Hennessy with just Lennies Eddie, who is well drawn in trap three and cannot be dismissed.

In 2019 the kennel’s Priceless Blake needed a flashy start from trap three to win the Derby and the claims of their runner in this year’s decider are exactly the same.

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